Rebus Biosystems Prepares for Rapid Growth with Senior Leadership Appointments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebus Biosystems, Inc., a venture-backed Silicon Valley-based life science technology company creating revolutionary tools to enable spatial omics research without compromise, today announced the appointment of Neil Kennedy as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Scott Kothlow as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

This news comes on the heels of the company's recent launch of the Rebus Esper™ spatial omics platform in early March. This fully integrated, automated instrument delivers high-throughput, quantitative, single-molecule, single-cell data with spatial context and subcellular resolution by bringing together advancements in imaging, fluidics, chemistry, and bioinformatics. The company has begun shipping instruments around the world.

Kennedy will serve as CCO leading Rebus Bio's commercialization efforts, including sales, marketing, product management, and customer success, as the company brings routine, reliable spatial omics analysis to the research community. With 25 years of commercial experience, Kennedy has a proven track record of building high-performing commercial organizations to enable steep growth for life sciences companies. In his most recent role, he was Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at Dovetail Genomics.

With 30 years of financial experience in the life sciences, Kothlow has been appointed CFO. In this role, he will oversee financial and operational excellence at the company. He brings a breadth of experience to the role, including prior senior financial leadership positions leading private companies from formation through commercialization, as well as financial leadership positions in public companies. His previous role was CFO at Somalogic Inc.

"I'm excited to welcome two industry leaders to Rebus Bio and have no doubt they will make a considerable impact on the growth of our business," said Paul Sargeant, Ph.D., CEO of Rebus Biosystems. "Neil is driven, and a highly experienced sales executive adept at bringing transformational technologies to the life sciences industry. Meanwhile, Scott is steeped in finance and has strong operational leadership expertise at dynamic, high-growth companies. They are both key appointments as we expand our commercial footprint globally."

"Helping to bring a technology to the market with such an impressive offering is exciting," said Neil Kennedy, CCO, Rebus Biosystems. "The Rebus Esper is the first commercially available automated instrument for spatial multi-omic analysis that delivers ultra-high subcellular resolution. The multiple kits we will be releasing over the coming year will allow each researcher to choose the right assay for their most important scientific questions. I'm looking forward to working with the Rebus Bio team and building a world-class commercial organization that will help us surpass our ambitious growth goals and, importantly, help advance science."

Scott Kothlow, CFO, Rebus Biosystems added "I am really excited to be working with the Board and the tremendous science and commercial teams at Rebus Biosystems. It is a great time to join the company and partner with the excellent Rebus Bio management team as we bring the highly innovative Rebus Esper system to market."

The company has also expanded its facilities, effectively doubling its footprint in Santa Clara, CA. The newly opened Customer Experience Center provides opportunities for customers to test and learn about the Rebus Esper spatial omics platform. The new space will also expand manufacturing and research and development capacity, further accelerating the multiple collaborations and partnerships the company is pursuing for its rapidly growing menu of assay content.

About Rebus Biosystems

Rebus Biosystems is a venture-backed Silicon Valley-based life science technology company creating revolutionary tools to enable spatial omics research without compromise. The company's first instrument, the Rebus Esper, is a fully integrated, automated spatial omics platform that delivers quantitative single molecule, single-cell data with subcellular resolution. Advanced imaging, on-system chemistry, and intuitive software have been combined to provide an end-to-end solution requiring minimal hands-on time. Rebus Biosystems provides all-inclusive assay kits to empower researchers with the resolution, scale and speed of the Rebus Esper for multiple applications. Learn more at www.rebusbio.com.

Contact:

Rachel Ford Hutman

Ford Hutman Media

+1-301-801-5540

SOURCE Rebus Biosystems

Related Links

http://www.rebusbio.com

