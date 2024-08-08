REC Group Celebrates True First-Movers for Highly Innovative Solar PV Technology

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REC Group, an international pioneering solar energy company, is proud to celebrate the top 'REC Alpha Pure-RX First-Movers' who are embracing highly innovative solar PV technology. As climate change risks continue to rise and governments worldwide tighten sustainability regulations, homeowners and businesses are increasingly cautious about choosing more sustainable solutions. REC Group recognizes that innovative and high-efficiency solar PV technology is key to cutting emissions and accelerating power independence.

With REC’s highest power rooftop solar panel ever, the REC Alpha Pure-RX with up to 470 watt-peak in a compact format, REC continues to enable customers to maximize the output of rooftop installations.

Innovative REC certified solar professionals across the country have been embracing REC's highest power rooftop solar panel ever, the REC Alpha Pure-RX. With up to 470 watt-peak in a compact format, REC continues to enable customers to maximize the output of rooftop installations. Based on REC's advanced Alpha heterojunction cell technology (HJT), REC's Alpha panels combine the benefits of monocrystalline and thin-film technologies. By harnessing the power of sunlight more efficiently, these solar panels maximize energy production. At the same time, due to its low temperature manufacturing process, REC has been able to further reduce its own energy consumption. By choosing REC, customers are not only reducing their carbon footprint but also investing in a brighter and more sustainable future.

Championing Sustainable Innovations Together

Derrick Hoffman, Owner & Master Electrician at HESOLAR in Texas, expressed his excitement about the new technology: "HESOLAR has always had a preference for premium equipment and we're very excited about the new REC Alpha Pure-RX solar module. With an efficiency over 22% and a -0.24 %/°K temperature coefficient, the new REC Alpha Pure-RX is the most stacked solar module we've ever used!"

Emphasizing the panel's efficiency and design, Oren Tamir, Founder & CEO at NRG Clean Power in California, states "At NRG Clean Power, we prioritize efficiency and aesthetics, which is why we choose the Alpha Pure-RX solar panels. These panels maximize energy production even on limited roof spaces, ensuring optimal utilization of resources. Their sleek design only enhances the appeal of any property while also bolstering our commitment to cutting-edge renewable energy solutions."

Noting customer satisfaction and the panels' market status, Sam Zuckerman, Owner at Maine Solar Solutions in Maine, comments "Maine Solar Solutions offers REC Alpha Pure-RX panels because […] customers appreciate the uniform all-black look and the panels' top-tier status in the solar market. As a REC First-Mover, Maine Solar Solutions is proud to have trusted REC's quality panels for years and is excited about the efficiency and value the new Pure-RX technology offers to property owners in Maine."

Ryan Buege, VP of Sales & Marketing at All Energy Solar in Minnesota, shared his long-term trust in REC's products: "As a REC Gold Certified Solar Professional and REC central region installer of the year, All Energy Solar is thrilled to offer REC Alpha Pure-RX solar modules to our customers. With high efficiency, low annual degradation, and REC's ProTrust Warranty, Pure-RX is an outstanding option providing long-term reliability and value."

Chet Zimmer, Co-owner of Sunpath Services in Oregon, praised the durability and consistent performance of REC panels: "Our customers expect the best, and REC continues to deliver with their Alpha Pure-RX solar panels! Sunpath Services uses REC products because of their incredible reliability, high efficiency, and their 3-tier 25-year warranty - all on top of a sleek panel that looks great on the roof. People who are investing their hard-earned dollars in solar demand performance from the systems we install, and there is no other panel manufacturer that can match REC."

"SolarTech is proud to be partnered with REC and honored to be a part of REC Alpha Pure-RX First-Mover campaign. We are so excited about the REC Alpha Pure-RX HJT technology and we feel it's the best performing panel we can offer our clients for all the extreme environments we sell in," Greg Field, Senior Sales Consultant at SolarTech Energy Systems in Arizona, summarized.

