REC Group files patent infringement lawsuit against Hanwha Q Cells

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REC Group, an international pioneering solar energy company headquartered in Norway, announces today that a patent infringement lawsuit has been filed against Hanwha Solutions Corporation and Hanwha Q CELLS USA Inc. (collectively, "Hanwha Q CELLS") in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on November 30, 2020.

The patent-in-suit was granted in the United States in August 2020 and relates to REC Group's award-winning split cell and junction box technology. REC Group developed the technology in-house and has manufactured products incorporating this technology for more than half a decade in REC Group's state-of-the-art production site in Singapore. REC Group's patented solar cell assembly technology addresses the decreased overall current in solar modules caused by partial shading resulting in increased module power output and module efficiency.

"REC Group's R&D resources, time, and investments have significantly contributed to a new set of industry standards," says Dr. Shankar G. Sridhara, Chief Technology Officer of REC Group. "REC Group filed this action to protect its intellectual property, investments, and reputation, as well as to encourage more innovation in the industry. The more solar companies invest in developing groundbreaking innovation, the more improvement we will see in efficiencies and costs per kWh and achieving full access to renewable energy generation and consumption for communities. As a global, pioneering solar energy company, we champion intellectual property rights and fair competition. This also means that we will rigorously defend our rights when they are being violated."

