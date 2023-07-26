REC Group: How to choose solar panels more responsibly and reduce waste

MUNICH, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study by REC Group, the solar industry must install approximately 1.2 to 1.5 billion solar panels with 400 Wp power every year to contribute to limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5°C. But as the world races towards a future powered by renewable energy, the industry must also minimize the potential environmental impact of solar panels. REC Group, a global innovator in solar technology, is taking a proactive approach to address this issue and empower consumers to choose solar panels more responsibly.

REC Group is taking a proactive approach with its ESG campaign 2023 to empower consumers to choose solar panels more responsibly (PRNewsfoto/REC Group)
With over 25 years of experience in the industry, REC Group is committed to making a positive impact on the planet and communities through a robust Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy. Jan Bicker, REC CEO, emphasized the importance of ESG, stating, "On top of REC's pioneering technology, ESG is a big and important topic for us."

In line with its mission to educate consumers on the environmental impact of the solar industry, REC Group has launched a global ESG campaign for 2023. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the three core environmental subjects in the industry: Energy, Water, and Waste.

Waste poses a significant challenge for the solar industry. To combat this issue, REC Group emphasizes the importance of sustainable design and creating products that are built to last and perform reliably throughout their entire lifetime. By developing solar panels that have a longer lifespan, the need for replacement is significantly reduced, thereby minimizing the amount of waste sent for recycling or landfill. Top manufacturers should offer a 25-year product and performance warranty, guaranteeing at least 92% of nameplate power in year 25.

Another environmental concern in solar panel manufacturing is the use of hazardous substances, such as lead. By eliminating lead from solar panels, like in REC's Alpha Pure and Pure-R Series[1], the recycling of solar panels is easier and there is no risk of lead leakage.

REC Group's commitment to reducing solar panel waste is exemplified by its ongoing efforts to innovate and develop higher efficiency solar panels. By combining sustainable manufacturing practices with cutting-edge technology, REC Group aims to lead the way in creating a more sustainable solar industry.

To learn more about how the solar industry can reduce waste, please visit the full article at www.recgroup.com/reduce-waste.

About REC Group:

REC Group is an international pioneering solar energy company dedicated to empowering consumers with clean, affordable solar power through high-quality solar panels with a leading power density. As Solar's Most Trusted, REC is known for its patented innovations and multiple award-winning products with reliable long-term performance. The cornerstone for REC's strong reliability is advanced and highly efficient manufacturing using Industry 4.0 practices. Founded in 1996 in Norway, REC has always been committed to a low carbon footprint in its solar materials and panels. REC is headquartered in Norway with operational headquarters in Singapore and regional hubs in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2021, REC is part of Reliance Industries Limited, India's largest private sector company with revenues of USD 104.6 billion.

[1] According to RoHS

