REC Group Introduces High-performance Solar Panels for the US Rooftop Market

"The REC Alpha Series' next-generation technology shows increased energy production, with higher lifetime yield, and is designed with an incredibly strong and aesthetically pleasing, sleek frame," said REC Group Americas president, Cary Hayes. "With the Alpha, REC creates a 'win-win' opportunity for our growing U.S. market of solar partners and professionals, as well as for homeowners and businesses who want higher power, more efficient clean sources of energy that deliver greater value."

Granted a design patent, the REC Alpha Series continues REC's pioneering and award-winning 'Twin Panel' design, which delivers demonstrably better performance in shaded conditions. Featuring 120 half-cut heterojunction cells (HJT) with advanced connection technology, HJT cells combine the benefits of crystalline silicon solar cells with those of thin film technologies, enabling the REC Alpha Series to achieve much higher efficiency and energy yield, even in higher temperatures.

In addition to increased power and efficiency, the REC Alpha Series panels are backed by REC's industry-leading 25-year product warranty (when installed by REC Solar Professionals), and a 25-year performance warranty that guarantees 92% of initial power at year 25.

The launch of the REC Alpha Series in the U.S. continues REC Group's long-term presence in the U.S., based on strong collaborations with key U.S. solar industry partners for more than a decade. Since 2015, the U.S. market has grown to represent more than 50% of REC's global solar panel sales, which serve both residential and commercial solar demand.

About REC Group:

Founded in Norway in 1996, REC Group is a leading vertically integrated solar energy company. Through integrated manufacturing from silicon to wafers, cells, high-quality panels and extending to solar solutions, REC Group provides the world with a reliable source of clean energy. REC's renowned product quality is supported by the lowest warranty claims rate in the industry. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway and operational headquarters in Singapore. REC Group employs 2,000 people worldwide, producing 1.5 GW of solar panels annually.

