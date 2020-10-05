REC Group kicks off REConstruct program bringing clean energy to communities affected by natural disasters

The program kicked off with Clifton Creek Primary School in East Gippsland which was completely destroyed in the recent bushfires. It is the first beneficiary of the innovative new bushfire recovery program . All in total 50 systems are scheduled to be allocated by the end of 2020, with installation to occur as soon as possible.

The program has been launched in response to last summer's devastating fires that impacted 57% of Australians, burnt more than 12.6 million hectares of land and emitted 434 million tons of CO2[1]. Such climate change induced natural disasters are becoming even more frequent. Unprecedented wildfires, like most recently in in the Western United States, are becoming more usual and intense in the EU too.[2] Further North, the Arctic as a whole is experiencing warming at more than twice the pace of rest of the world.[3] A similar pattern runs through these events: hotter and drier weather conditions resulting from the combustion of fossil fuels are accelerating climate change. With the REConstruct program, REC Group seeks to make its contribution to counteract these developments by supporting cleaner and greener rebuilds.

To minimize its own carbon footprint, the company itself is focused on efficient manufacturing in to continuously save water, energy and waste. REC utilises clean solar energy to manufacture the next generation of high-power solar panels for consumers worldwide.

REC Group's CEO Steve O'Neil: "The Australian bushfires were a harsh reminder of the impact climate change is having on our environment. The REConstruct initiative will reduce annual running costs, increase power independence from the grid, and contribute to addressing the climate crisis for successful applications. By supplying our award-winning high-power solar panels[4], REC Group is proud to be doing our part for bushfire affected areas and continuing to empower communities through renewable energy."

The REConstruct program builds on a tradition at REC Group of engaging with local communities and donating its premium PV modules to drive positive change. In the Himalayas for example, REC's solar panels are empowering 1,500 people living in remote communities, replacing 9,000 litres of kerosene and eliminating 22.8 tons of CO2 emissions per year. In partnership with the Honnold Foundation, a solar energy foundation started by noted environmentalist and famed rock climber Alex Honnold, REC Group is providing solar energy to low-income families living in Detroit, US. REC is looking forward to continuing its social responsibility work worldwide in order to empower people on every continent with clean solar energy.

Applications for the REConstruct initiative are open until the end of 2020 or until the allocation is exhausted. Application details and eligibility criteria, such as council areas, can be found online at reconstruct.net.au .

