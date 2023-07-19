REC Group releases latest solar PV technology insights: 'Mastering Heterojunction Cell Technology'

REC Group

19 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

MUNICH, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REC Group, an international pioneering solar energy company with over 25 years of experience, presents its latest solar PV technology trends and insights for consumers and installers. In its article 'Mastering Heterojunction Cell Technology', REC sheds light on today's main solar PV technologies – Heterojunction (HJT) and TOPCon – and demonstrates the incorporation of Advanced Module Interconnection (AMI) into its REC Alpha Pure-R solar panels. This groundbreaking development marks a significant milestone in the advancement of HJT solar cell technology.

REC Alpha HJT cell structure and key benefits
Unlike TOPCon, HJT cells are made from two different materials, crystalline silicon and amorphous thin-film silicon. This combination of materials allows for a more efficient capture of sunlight and flow of electrons in general, resulting in a higher energy conversion rate potential and a better outcome for homeowners and businesses.

Manufacturing HJT cells requires significantly fewer production steps compared to TOPCon (6 versus 11-14 respectively), and REC's low-temperature production process for HJT cells significantly reduces energy consumption, helping to better protect the environment.

The majority of today's TOPCon solar panels come with a degradation of 0.4% per year and 89.X% power at year 25. REC's Alpha HJT products guarantee at least 92% power output at year 251, giving consumers and installers greater peace of mind.

With its Alpha revolution starting in 2019, REC has continuously mastered HJT technology, increasing panel performance while minimizing environmental footprint. REC believes that HJT holds immense potential for efficiency growth and is also the best option for future developments like tandem structures.

The full article including all key differentiators of HJT versus TOPCon and more details on AMI are available here: www.recgroup.com/Mastering-HJT. Visitors to RE+ in Las Vegas from September 12-14, 2023, will be able to experience REC's Alpha HJT technology and products firsthand at booth 3321 on level 2.

For media inquiries please contact:
Agnieszka Schulze
Head of Global PR, REC Group
Tel.: +49 89 4 42 38 59 39
E-mail: [email protected]

REC Solar EMEA GmbH
Balanstr. 71a
81541 Munich, Germany
Managing Director: Cemil Seber
Court of Registration: Munich HRB 180306
VAT ID-No: DE266243545

About REC Group:
REC Group is an international pioneering solar energy company dedicated to empowering consumers with clean, affordable solar power through high-quality solar panels with a leading power density. As Solar's Most Trusted, REC is known for its patented innovations and multiple award-winning products with reliable long-term performance. The cornerstone for REC's strong reliability is advanced and highly efficient manufacturing using Industry 4.0 practices. Founded in 1996 in Norway, REC has always been committed to a low carbon footprint in its solar materials and panels. REC is headquartered in Norway with operational headquarters in Singapore and regional hubs in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2021, REC is part of Reliance Industries Limited, India's largest private sector company with revenues of USD 104.6 billion

Find out more at recgroup.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

1 Under the comprehensive REC ProTrust warranty package, subject to conditions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156544/REC_Alpha_HJT.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656574/4169050/REC_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE REC Group

