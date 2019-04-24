REC Group to Unveil Game-changing Solar Panel at Intersolar Europe

The new 60-cell flagship panel is set for large-scale production at REC's vertically integrated facility in Singapore. REC Group is targeting an annual module capacity of 600 MW for its upcoming innovation and allocated US$ 150 million for this investment.

The new product leverages REC's position as the solar industry's global technology leader. REC Group CEO Steve O'Neil picks out the highlights: "The new panel will fundamentally change the competitive balance between REC and other Tier 1 players. It will open up a big power gap beyond what is commercially available today." The official product release by REC's CEO, Steve O'Neil, and CTO, Shankar G. Sridhara, will take place on day 1 of the Intersolar Europe at 4pm at REC's booth A2.380.

Solar technology enthusiasts will find information on the new product and the official launch at www.recgroup.com/excitement.

Ground-breaking product based on industry-beating technology

Emerging from REC's leadership in half-cut cell technology, the new panel combines heterojunction cells (HJT) with advanced connection technology. With HJT cell technology, designed by engineering experts from Germany and Singapore, REC can combine the benefits of crystalline silicon solar cells with those of thin film technologies for much higher efficiency and energy yield. Panels can be manufactured without the higher temperatures of other methods, which simplifies the process and reduces energy consumption.

A win-win-win market opportunity for REC, its partners and installers

REC's new product is targeting to be the 'best choice' for the premium solar rooftop markets worldwide. "By offering a high value solar panel, REC is setting new trends in the growing rooftop segment and will lift up the business of our partners and certified installers," adds O'Neil.

