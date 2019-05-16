REC Group Unveils the Alpha Series at Intersolar Europe - The World's Highest Power 60-cell Solar Panel

CEO Steve O'Neil is thrilled with the Alpha: "At REC, it is the next generation which matters. And we trust in the power of next-generation technology. The Alpha is a completely fresh take on solar power generation. It opens up a big power gap beyond what is commercially available today. By offering such a high value solar panel, REC is again setting new trends, and creating a 'win-win-win' opportunity for REC, our partners and solar professionals, as well as home owners and business who want to make a difference for the next generation."

Emerging from REC's leadership in half-cut cell technology, the Alpha is built around 120 half-cut heterojunction cells (HJT) and advanced connection technology, designed by engineering experts from Germany and Singapore. With HJT, REC combines the benefits of crystalline silicon solar cells with those of thin film technologies for much higher efficiency and energy yield, even at higher temperatures. The Alpha features also REC's pioneering and award-winning 'Twin Panel' design for better performance in shaded conditions and REC's unique thin frame design which allows the Alpha to withstand snow loads of 7000Pa.

The Alpha delivers the world's best power density on a 60-cell module, a key consideration when space is tight – like on any rooftop. With the REC Alpha Series, customers will get over 20 percent more power from the same area and the same number of panels – or, put other way, the same energy output from less space. This reduces the Balance of System (BoS) costs.

About REC Group:

Founded in Norway in 1996, REC Group is a leading vertically integrated solar energy company. Through integrated manufacturing from silicon to wafers, cells, high-quality panels and extending to solar solutions, REC Group provides the world with a reliable source of clean energy. REC's renowned product quality is supported by the lowest warranty claims rate in the industry. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway and operational headquarters in Singapore. REC Group employs 2,000 people worldwide, producing 1.5 GW of solar panels annually.

