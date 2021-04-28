REC Philly Helps Local Entrepreneurs Stay Connected through Partnership with Comcast Business

PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced it has established a partnership with Philadelphia-based organization REC Philly, in which Comcast Business has provided 25 local creators and entrepreneurs with one-year REC memberships, allowing access to REC's Creative Facility, educational resources and technology made possible through internet connectivity provided by Comcast Business.

REC Philly (Resources for Every Creator) is part creative facility and part creative agency. REC offers physical space, digital applications, and tools as well as community support to local creators and entrepreneurs. REC's mission is to help its members "do more of what they love" by providing them with the resources, education and opportunities to build sustainable and scalable businesses around their talents. In less than four years, Philadelphia natives and co-founders William Toms and David Silver have grown the organization – which hosts musicians, photographers, dancers, videographers, podcasters and designers – to almost 20 employees and have raised over $3 million. Toms and Silver were recently named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 2021 Social Impact list, in recognition of the tools and community REC provides for creatives to pursue their passions.

The 25 creators being sponsored by Comcast Business, many of whom were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, are able to take advantage of the REC community benefits through the one-year membership sponsored by Comcast Business. REC has been using Comcast Business Ethernet Dedicated Internet (EDI) as its connectivity solution since its opening in 2019. The technology solution, which is capable of delivering up to 1 Gigabit of network capacity, was designed to support members with the large amount of required bandwidth for their creative needs, such as video editing, recording music, designing digital applications and more. The Comcast Business EDI solution will also support REC as it plans for future growth beyond the Philadelphia region, with the goal of serving 100,000 creators worldwide.

Among the creators benefiting from the sponsored member program is Cathie Berrey-Green of BeauMonde Originals, a photo, video, and web design business in Philadelphia. Berrey-Green relies on REC to collaborate with other members, while using the space for creative work like photography and editing. Similarly, art teacher Briana Arrington-Dengoue depends on the fast internet provided by Comcast Business for digital work at REC. Despite accessing multiple, high-bandwidth apps and programs at once, whether for her work as a teacher, freelance artist or master's student, internet speed and connectivity are no longer a concern for Arrington-Dengoue.

"Connectivity is critical to me in two ways. What I love about REC Philly is the ability to collaborate with so many people. That to me is connectivity with people," said Cathie Berrey-Green, owner and lead photographer at BeauMonde Originals. "At REC, I can work on a new skill, do some test shots, or I can use some of the equipment and test out different light for my photography. And then I can stay here and do the work needed, because the internet connectivity is so great and works so fast. I can be online, editing through online applications and video conferencing open, and doing email, all at the same time, and I don't have to worry about my connection. That's just as invaluable."

Other sponsored members as part of the Comcast Business program include Rob Mitchell, CEO and founder of creative marketing agency Mitchell Media. Mitchell uses the space for content planning, recording podcasts, holding team meetings, video shoots, and to convene with fellow entrepreneurs and creatives. Similarly, Ryan Harris, founder of non-profit As I Plant This Seed, relies on REC for access and technology to serve youth in the community and teach them about entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

"Whether it's to access our space or resources, or to connect with other entrepreneurs, there are a number of reasons our members come to REC. Most recently, however, internet speed has become one of the top reasons. Through our partnership with Comcast Business and the high-speed internet and advanced network they provide, we can better cater to the unique needs and success of each of our members," said David Silver, co-founder and CEO of REC. "Comcast Business has become a true business partner, not just a technology provider. We are so grateful for the support Comcast Business has provided not only to our creators who use REC, but our entire community."

"Our investment in REC Philly underscores our commitment to entrepreneurs and our local community. Especially in today's competitive business environment, we understand the importance of access to technology to enable business success," said Michael Louden, regional vice president for Comcast Business. "It has been our privilege to partner with REC to sponsor membership for entrepreneurs in need, while supporting all members with our technology."

About Comcast Business:

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 technical support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing provider of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social .

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About REC:

REC is an ecosystem that exists to empower independent creators to do more of what they love. Part creative facility, part creative agency, REC is a physical space, digital application, and creator community designed and dedicated to providing its members with the resources, education & opportunities to build sustainable & scalable businesses around their talent. REC is A Place For Creators.

