REC Solar appoints Robb Jetty as CEO

REC Solar, a nationwide developer of on-site and community solar and storage projects, today announced it has appointed Robb Jetty as CEO. Jetty's executive leadership in renewable energy will support REC Solar's commitment to growing its on-site solar, community solar and energy storage portfolio.

"Robb is an accomplished and respected leader in the industry, and we are thrilled to welcome him to REC Solar. Robb brings a deep understanding of the solar industry as well as a proven track record of leading business growth," said Paul Walker, Executive Chairman of REC Solar's Board of Directors. "His experience, vision and drive will help REC Solar build on its current successes and accelerate our growth and opportunities in the coming years."

For more than 20 years, Jetty has played an integral role in the development, financing, construction and operation of over $3 billion of solar and energy projects nationwide.

He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Distributed Solar Development (DSD), LLC, where he led the development, construction, engineering, procurement and asset management teams. Prior to DSD, Jetty was Vice President of Business Development for C&I and EPC Markets at EDF Renewable Energy as well as Executive Vice President at Onyx Renewable Partners, LP and M+W Group.

Jetty joins REC Solar at a pivotal time, as the company focuses on expanding its presence in the U.S. commercial solar generation market and developing community solar opportunities nationwide.

"REC Solar is a trusted name in the solar industry and has a decades-long history of helping hundreds of organizations achieve their sustainability goals through high-quality on-site solar and storage solutions. I believe in their vision of accelerating the nationwide transition to clean energy and know many great opportunities lie ahead in today's changing business landscape," Jetty said. "I look forward to joining this incredible team, working with the Board and leading REC Solar into its next chapter as the highest-quality solar partner for commercial businesses, municipalities and schools nationwide."

About REC Solar

Founded in 1997, REC Solar has emerged as one of the nation's leading solar energy integrators. Renowned for its integrity and high-quality standards, REC Solar's portfolio includes solar and energy storage projects for top U.S. commercial enterprises, including manufacturers, retailers, schools, universities, municipal entities and more. REC Solar's customers enjoy a seamless end-to-end experience that includes zero-upfront-cost financing and predictable monthly payments as well as long-term and worry-free development, ownership, operation and maintenance of solar and storage projects. With decades of experience embedded in every project, REC Solar is committed to providing every customer the same integrity and high-quality solutions and services that have made it a trusted solar company for the past 25+ years. Learn more about REC Solar at recsolar.com.

