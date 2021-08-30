Rec Water Solutions and Sigura Water Enter Into an Exclusive License Agreement

Exclusive License Agreement of PristineBlue® and AlgaeShield® Granted to Sigura™ Water Tweet this

This relationship will enhance the ability of pool builders, service companies and retailers to deliver solutions that make water care easier and more reliable. A proprietary copper-based algaecide/bactericide that disperses easily, eliminates dead zones, and treats algae without staining the pool, PristineBlue is easy to use, and good for all pool types and surfaces.

"We are excited to increase the reach of our water treatment chemistries to more pool users through Sigura Water's dealer network," comments Doug McKenzie, General Manager at Rec Water Solutions. "Licensing the PristineBlue and AlgaeShield products to pool care industry leader Sigura Water gives ESL the ability to focus on the development of new technologies and expansion into new markets."

Earth Science Laboratories will continue to service existing ESL pool dealers and customers during the transition period. Starting October 1, 2021, Sigura Water will take over responsibilities to service and fulfill orders with existing PristineBlue and AlgaeShield dealers and make the new products available for sale to the Sigura Water ProDealer network.

About Sigura™ Water

Sigura Water is a leading supplier of water treatment solutions for residential pools and spas, as well as a strong position in the industrial and municipal applications. Sigura Water serves the industry with high-performance and trusted brands such as HTH®, Poolife®, GLB®, Leisure Time®, Baquacil®, Applied Biochemists®, Pulsar®, Constant Chlor®, Hypocal® and more. Sigura Water has signed a definitive agreement to merge with Solenis, a global leader in supplying innovative specialty chemicals and services for consumer and food packaging, graphic paper, tissue, and towel markets as well as industrial water treatment and wastewater markets. The Sigura Water and Solenis merger is scheduled to close later in 2021. Combining with Solenis brings significant scale, additional resources, and new market opportunities for Sigura Water to better serve consumers in the pool space and the industrial segment with a mission to deliver superior water quality, improve the environment and enhance the security, health, and safety of communities we serve. More information is available at sigurawater.com.

About Earth Science Laboratories

Earth Science Laboratories, Inc. develops advanced chemistry for commercial, municipal, industrial, and agricultural applications. ESL's Rec Water Solutions manufactures the popular PristineBlue® system for residential pools, spas, and hot tubs and Performance Chemistry™ line products AlgaeShield® and MetalShield™ designed for commercial and residential use. AlgaeShield, MetalShield and PristineBlue are EPA registered and NSF Certified to ANSI Standard 60. More information is available at earthsciencelabs.com.

