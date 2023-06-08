RECALL ALERT: Empower Brands Recalls PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer Waffle Makers Due to Burn Hazard

CPSC warns that hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker during use or upon opening the product, posing a burn risk to consumers.

MIAMI, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin announces that a consumer recall alert was issued by the CPSC to customers who own PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer Waffle Makers by Empower Brands. This product recall alert is due to the burn hazard posed by these appliances, as hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be ejected during use or upon opening the product.

What Waffle Maker Models Are Recalled?

The recall encompasses PowerXL Model ESWM02 (five-inch) and Model ESWM03 (seven-inch) Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers. The waffle makers were sold in 11 colors including black, white, red, cinnamon, gray, lavender, lemon, ocean, slate, seafoam, and sage. The PowerXL logo is located on top of the waffle maker.

Did Anyone Get Hurt By A PowerXL Waffle Maker?

As of the time of the recall, Empower Brands has received 44 reports of incidents including 34 burn injuries with three requiring medical attention.

What Compensation Could Someone Get If Burned By A Waffle Maker?

Typically, someone burned by a waffle maker could be entitled to compensation for past and future medical care, wage loss, the cost of the waffle maker, and past and future pain and suffering, among other damages.

