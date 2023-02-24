RECALL ALERT: Two Million COSORI Air Fryers Recalled by Atekcity Because of Fire and Burn Hazards

CPSC says a wire connection in the air fryers can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

What Air Fryer Models Are Recalled?

According to the CPSC, the recall involves Cosori air fryers with model numbers CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF. Customers should look for the brand name Cosori is on the front of the unit. The model number is printed on the bottom label of each unit.

Did Anyone Get Hurt By A Cosori Air Fryer?

As of the time of the recall, the CPSC advised that it The firm has received 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking, and includes 10 reports of burn injuries and 23 reports of property damage.

What Compensation Could Someone Get If Burned By An Air Fryer?

Generally, someone burned by an air fryer could be entitled to compensation for past and future medical care including scar revision surgery, wage loss, the cost of the air fryer, and past and future pain and suffering, among other damages.

