Recall Governor Gavin Newsom Roadtrip Boosted by Joe Collins

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off his Recall Road Trip against Governor Gavin Newsom, Joe Collins and partners 1776 Forever Free and Recall Gavin Newsom 2020 collected hundreds of signatures at the Los Angeles City Hall on Sunday. The South-Central LA native will be visiting the largest cities in the state of California in an effort to collect the remaining signatures to remove Newsom from office.

View Event Recap Video https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LOhPMGI_cIwXNY5ix-vY5TB6LOGK3b2D/view?usp=drive sdk

Joe Collins - US Congressional Candidate in CA 43

The Navy Veteran was joined by hundreds of California residents whose lives have been drastically changed by Newsom's inability to keep the state afloat. Regardless of political party or beliefs, people gathered in front of the municipal center to share the hardships they have faced ever since Newsom took office. For the past 2 years, California has had a rise in jobs leaving the state, failing schools, homelessness and crime. Newsom has mismanaged the state's budget and has failed to be the leader the state and people need during a global pandemic. It's time for change and a better leader.

Collins will continue his 28 day road trip all across the state of California, where residents will be able to start the initiative to recall Newsom. People will get to enjoy food vendors, live music and words of encouragement from Collins and his team as they promise Californians a better future.

Upcoming Dates

San Diego City Hall ○ Feb. 3rd - 12pm -2pm

City Hall ○ - Chula Vista City Hall ○ Feb. 6th - 12pm -2pm

City Hall ○ - Oceanside City Hall ○ Feb. 7th - 12pm -2pm

- Irvine City Hall ○ Feb. 10th - 12pm -2pm

City Hall ○ - Los Angeles City Hall ○ Feb. 13th - 12pm -2pm

City Hall ○ - Long Beach City Hall ○ Feb. 14th - 12pm -2pm

- Riverside City Hall ○ Feb. 17th - 12pm -2pm

City Hall ○ - Ventura City Hall ○ Feb. 20 - 12pm - 2pm

City Hall ○ Feb. - Ontario City Hall ○ Feb. 21 - 12pm - 2pm

City Hall ○ Feb. - Glendale City Hall ○ Feb. 24 - 12pm -2pm

City Hall ○ - Bakersfield City Hall ○ Feb. 27th - 12pm -2pm

City Hall ○ - Fresno City Hall ○ Feb. 28th - 12pm -2pm

City Hall ○ - San Jose City Hall ○ March 3rd - 12pm -2pm

City Hall ○ - San Francisco City Hall ○ March 6th - 12pm -2pm

City Hall ○ - Sacramento City Hall ○ March 7th - 12pm -2pm

For more information on the campaign of Joe Collins for Congress, visit www,joecollinsforcongress.com/ or follow him at:

Contact: Brittani Daniels

Deputy Campaign Manager

[email protected]

(310) 617-9974

SOURCE Joe Collins for Congress

Related Links

http://www,joecollinsforcongress.com

