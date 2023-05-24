RECALL NOTICE: Garner Foods® Has Issued a Recall on Mislabeled Product

News provided by

Garner Foods

24 May, 2023, 17:24 ET

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garner Foods® is issuing an immediate recall on two of their Texas Pete® Wing Sauces. These products may have left the facility with incorrect labeling. Below are the details of the products in question, the lot in question, and the issue.

Recalled Products:

Continue Reading

  1. 12 fl. oz. Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce - UPC 075500101038
  2. 12 fl. oz. Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce - UPC 075500100116

Lot in Question:

  • Those products listed above that include a "Best Used By" code: 120623 T

Recall Issue:

  • Some packages of Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce are mislabeled as Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce. Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce contains SOY ALLERGENS. Thus, some mislabeled Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce may contain SOY allergens.

SOURCE Garner Foods

Also from this source

Texas Pete® Hot Sauce & GiftAMeal® Set Milestone For Feeding The Hungry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.