Recall Of Chesa Boudin Approved To Gather Signatures

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature gathering has been approved by the Department of Elections in the effort to recall controversial San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Recall committee spokesman and lead proponent Richie Greenberg submitted the final required documents to the San Francisco Department of Elections Wednesday March 3rd 2021. After review, John Arntz, department Director, gave written approval Thursday March 4th to start the official signature gathering.

"This recall effort is the first of its kind in our city and the nation," explains Greenberg. "Law-abiding, fed-up citizens are pushing back against activist District Attorneys who've gone too far and are destroying our cities. In Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, New Orleans, we also see similar stories of public defenders with little to no prosecutor experience being elected DA, and once sworn-in, they summarily dismantle the criminal justice system. People are dying, our streets are dangerous, our homes are targets, business owners close shop and flee due to an unworkable environment. San Francisco is united in its desire to move on from the failure of Mr. Boudin's experiment."

The Committee Supporting the Recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin is leading the recall effort, with website at www.RecallChesaBoudin.org . Donations are accepted on the site. Signature gathering and petition download is expected to begin Friday March 12th.

