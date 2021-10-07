Recall Search Tool Surpasses 1 Billion Vehicles Checked For Open Safety Recalls

"This great milestone underscores our growing partnership with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation toward our shared goal of increasing public safety," said Dick Raines, CEO of CARFAX. "For more than two decades, CARFAX has never wavered in our commitment to alerting people about open recalls. Combined with the additional recall resources we provide to consumers and CARFAX Advantage dealers, our data indicates more recalled cars are getting fixed."

"The industry strongly supports efforts to increase recall completion rates. That's why we were pleased to join CARFAX in working together to advance recall awareness," said John Bozzella, president and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. "As automakers, we understand the importance of recall notification. And we encourage all eligible entities to use our free batch VIN database. The VRSS is a key component in the extensive efforts individual automakers already make to help inform the public of open recalls."

Approved users of VRSS include commercial and government entities such as state departments of motor vehicles (DMVs), auto insurers, ride sharing firms, rental car companies, automotive dealers, vehicle fleets, and finance companies. More information on the program can be found here .

"Repairing a recalled vehicle could save someone's life," said Dr. Steven Cliff, acting administrator for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). "But you have to know about a recall before you can fix it. This tool allows fleet vehicle owners and other entities to make safety a priority."

Today, five states serving nearly 70 million drivers – Texas launched just last month – have registered to use the tool to notify consumers directly that their vehicle has an open recall. California, New York and Texas check for open recalls using the VRSS during the routine vehicle-inspection process. Ohio and Maryland use the service during the vehicle-registration process. To date, these states have identified 11.1 million open recalls for consumers. Overall, more than 39% of vehicles on U.S. roads have been run through the VRSS.

Officials from some of the states involved say VRSS helps them better serve their constituents.

"As we strive for zero fatalities on our roadways in Maryland, resolving vehicle safety recalls remains a priority," said Chrissy Nizer, Administrator of the Maryland Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Administration. "Here in Maryland, we are proud to be doing our part to notify drivers of open recalls on their vehicles as part of the vehicle registration process."

"The safety of Ohioans is our top priority," said Charlie Norman, Registrar for the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV). "The BMV's public-private partnership with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation and Carfax is an innovative way to proactively alert motorists to potential vehicle safety issues, which will ultimately keep Ohio's roadways safer."

The CARFAX VRSS helps ongoing efforts by automakers and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to inform the public about open safety recalls. To learn more about the recall search tool and apply for access, visit www.vehiclerecallsearchservice.org.

About CARFAX

CARFAX , part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, own and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings , CARFAX Car Care , CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Own, Sell – Show me the CARFAX™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

About the Alliance for Automotive Innovation

Formed in 2020, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation is the singular, authoritative, and respected voice of the automotive industry. Focused on creating a safe and transformative path for sustainable industry growth, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation represents the manufacturers producing nearly 99 percent of cars and light trucks sold in the U.S. The organization is involved in regulatory and policy matters impacting the light-duty vehicle market across the country. Members include U.S. operations of international motor vehicle manufacturers, original equipment suppliers, technology, and other automotive-related companies and trade associations. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in Detroit, MI, and Sacramento, CA. For more information, visit our website http://www.autosinnovate.org.

SOURCE CARFAX

