RecallSentry™ App Launch -- Your Home Safety Hub -- Free on iOS & Android

ATLANTA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most families don't know a product in their home has been recalled until someone gets hurt. RecallSentry™ changes that.

The Center for Recall Safety (CFORRS) today announced the public launch of RecallSentry™, a free mobile app that monitors official recall databases from four federal agencies — the FDA, CPSC, NHTSA, and USDA — and sends personalized alerts when a recalled product matches something in a user's home.

RecallSentry is available now on iOS and Android at no cost.

From Recall List to Resolved — Four Steps

Step 1 — Add Your Items: SmartScan uses AI to photograph products, read barcodes and labels, capture serial numbers and lot codes, and build a categorized digital home inventory in minutes.

Step 2 — Scan & Match: RecallMatch cross-checks that inventory against every active recall using UPC codes, brand and model data, manufacturer names, lot and serial numbers, and VINs.

Step 3 — Get Alerts: When a match is found, RecallSentry sends an instant notification with a hazard summary, identification guidance, and recommended next steps.

Step 4 — Resolve & Track: The Recall Center converts each alert into trackable action steps with completion tracking, verified manufacturer contact information, pre-filled claim templates, and automatic refund and repair value calculations.

Researched by Humans, Not Scraped by Bots

Many recall apps rely on automated scraping of press releases — missing recalls that receive no media coverage. RecallSentry's team, including professionals from medical devices, aerospace, and utilities, researches every record directly from official agency data and enriches each entry with affected model numbers, UPC codes, serial and lot code ranges, and plain-language guidance.

"We turn complex, fragmented recall data into clear, consumer-ready actions," said Mark Mayeux, founder of the Center for Recall Safety. "Every recall is researched by our team — not just scraped from a headline."

Pricing — Free to $4.99/Month

RecallSentry is free with real-time alerts and standard filtering.

SmartFiltering Plan ($1.99/month) adds expanded filters and saves up to 50 recalls.

RecallMatch Plan ($4.99/month) adds full inventory building, personalized matching across up to 75 items, and the Recall Center with refund, repair, and replacement support.

Categories: Food, OTC drugs, Vehicles, Electronics, Toys, Furniture, Clothing, Power tools, Cosmetics, and Pet products.

Learn more at centerforrecallsafety.com/recallsentry.

