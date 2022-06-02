RECALP Annual Summit Rolls out Speakers for its 8th edition

The Summit is a platform to equip the new generation leaders and stimulate attendees, mostly young people to align with plausible steps to attain their life goals on issues of relationship, entrepreneurship, career, leadership and politics, as well as empower emerging entrepreneurs.

According to the host, Femi Aminu, this year's edition is a greater convergence of youths who will be nurtured and guided to greater achievements.

Speakers expected include: Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; senior pastor and founder of the Trinity House, Lagos and also a senior partner in SIAO - a professional services firm, Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe; the Founder of African Institution of Technology and Lead Faculty for Tekedia Institute, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi is currently the Chairman of the Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspapers where he writes a weekly column, 'The Verdict, Evang. Gloria Bamiloye is the Co-founder and Co-president of The Mount Zion Faith Ministries International, Nigeria. The keynote speaker for this edition is Pastor Charles Kpandei, the Head of the Blessed family and Pastor in charge of Region 11.

Commenting on the programme, the Pastor in charge of Lagos province 19, Pastor Bisi Olowoyo said over the years, RECALP Summit has recorded tremendous progress and growth in geometric proportions. And we believe God that the 8th Edition will be another time full with insights and testimonies

Olowoyo said that as part of the strategy to deepen the reach of the event, RECALP 2022 would be telecast live online and on DoveTV. The programme will also be streamed live on the onlinetv Kairos WebTV.

RECALP Summit commenced in 2015 as an annual youth programme.

RECALP 2022 Summit offers great opportunity through empowerment, networking and exhibition for emerging and aspiring entrepreneurs, an improvement and deeper inclusion as this is the 8th edition.

Attendance at the five-hour summit remains free and registration can be made on http://www.recalp.org/register

SOURCE RCCG