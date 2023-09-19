RECAP: IVY QUEEN, JAY WHEELER, LUNAY, GERA MX, GUAYNAA, AND MORE TAKE OVER RUMBAZO MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND BLOCK PARTY IN LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, RUMBAZO brought the spirit of El Grito to Downtown Las Vegas with a Mexican Independence Day festival & celebration. Taking place at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in partnership with Altura, the two-day event featured unforgettable performances by Latin music sensations Ivy Queen, Jay Wheeler, Lenny Tavárez, Lunay, Gera MX, Guaynaa and more. 

Presented by Estrella Jalisco, RUMBAZO honored the spirit of Mexican Independence Day by creating the ultimate Latin music destination in Las Vegas. Highlights from the weekend included:

  • The RUMBAZO return of the Queen of Reggaeton, Ivy Queen, who lit up the festival with her biggest hits.

  • Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Jay Wheeler closing out RUMBAZO 2023 with some of his biggest songs, including "La Curiosidad".

  • A sensational set from singer Lenny Tavárez, a pioneer in the Latin trap movement.

  • Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Lunay serenading the crowd with songs such as "A Solas", "Luz Apaga" and "Soltera".

  • Mexican rapper Gera MX hyping up the crowd with his famous "Botella Tras Botella".

  • An explosive performance from Puerto Rican rapper and singer Guaynaa, who sang his chart-topping song, "Robota".

  • T3R Elemento's youthful take on Mexican regional music and controversial corridos.

  • Fiery performances that hyped up the festival grounds by YO'EL, Yo Yolie, Planet Perreo featuring DJ Exile and DJ AR, JCU3, Dirty Dave and Banda Zacatecana.

Throughout RUMBAZO, guests experienced Latin culture through Mercado Rumbazo, Rumbazo Cantina and brand activations. This included food offerings from local Las Vegas restaurants Vitos Tacos, Empanadas 702, Truk N Yaki, Custom Pizza Truck, El Shuko, Da Bradshaw Grindz and Panchos Kitchens; a low rider car show featuring Tiempo Car Club; booths from local artists and creators in the Mercado RUMBAZO, such as Alcmy, Airbrush Las Vegas, On the Arm, Eileen Entertainment, and Cinloco; the Estrella Tattoo Parlor and Michelada Bar; and more. Additional sponsors include Bud Light, Cutwater, NÜTRL, Tajín, Don Julio, Smirnoff Tamarindo, and Unitea.

Details for future RUMBAZO events will be announced at a later date.

