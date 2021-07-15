ReCarbon, Inc. and H2Renewables, LLC execute supply agreement to develop 5 large landfill gas to hydrogen projects in the US

ReCarbon CEO and Founder, Dr. Jay Kim said, "ReCarbon is pleased to announce this major commercial milestone and looks forward to continuing our close partnership with H2Renewables in the development of significant carbon-negative green hydrogen production facilities; the beginning of realizing our vision of a localized green hydrogen ecosystem."

The agreement activates an accelerated pathway to match the growing demand for cost-effective green hydrogen with the following highlights:

5 sites to utilize landfill gas to produce carbon-negative green hydrogen . The first site in McDonald, Tennessee is slated to produce 12 tonnes of hydrogen per day .

to utilize landfill gas to produce . The first site in is slated to produce . Additionally, the partnership has identified significant numbers of suitable sites throughout the US capable of producing in excess of 60 tonnes of hydrogen per day .

. Cost-effective green hydrogen is crucial for the scale-up of heavy hydrogen fuel-cell mobility , such as back to base and long haul trucks and buses.

, such as back to base and long haul trucks and buses. Pathways towards qualifying for both RINS and LCFS credits are being developed, further enhancing the competitiveness of the green hydrogen.

Playing a part in the proliferation of renewable hydrogen from waste sources is a shared vision of both companies.

About ReCarbon, Inc.: ReCarbon, Inc., is a Silicon Valley-based climate technology company that has invented and developed the breakthrough plasma technology platform that converts greenhouse gases into valuable syngas and clean hydrogen. ReCarbon provides combustion-free, climate solutions that target heavy carbon dioxide industrial emitters as well as greenhouse gas emissions from waste and biomass sites. Our solutions are designed to create pathways to new climate-positive business models and new green jobs.

About H2Renewables: H2Renewables, LLC is a national US landfill gas utilization company with its own notable landfill gas supply and leveraging its multi-decade established relationships in the broader waste management industry. The Company intends to be a major force in the production of carbon-negative green hydrogen for the current and emerging markets for this clean energy source.

Philip Sohn

ReCarbon, Inc.

+1 408-980-4700

[email protected]

SOURCE ReCarbon, Inc.

Related Links

http://recarboninc.com/

