ReCarbon, Inc. Receives US$ 7 Million Funding from Doosan Group, a Global Conglomerate

ReCarbon President and CEO, Dr. Jay Kim said, "We are so pleased to have a shareholder with such technical expertise and global reach. ReCarbon can now continue with confidence in rapidly commercializing our technology and seeing carbon dioxide and methane emissions being transformed into renewable syngas and hydrogen products in all key markets."

"As a leading player in the global market, we see our investment in ReCarbon, as continuing our focus in leveraging state-of-the-art technologies toward a new energy future, such as the global hydrogen economy," said Dr. Ho Seon Shin, CEO of Doosan Mecatec.

2019 is proving to be a banner year for ReCarbon, Inc. with the below highlights:

Pilot plant in Daegu, South Korea capable of producing fuel cell grade hydrogen from landfill gas (LFG).

capable of producing fuel cell grade hydrogen from landfill gas (LFG). Commercial plant in development in Tennessee, USA , with its exclusive national LFG to renewable hydrogen distributor, H2Renewables, LLC.

, with its exclusive national LFG to renewable hydrogen distributor, H2Renewables, LLC. Fast developing projects in Canada and Australia .

Contributing to the proliferation of biogas to renewable hydrogen facilities globally is one of its key expansion strategies; making hydrogen mobility more accessible.

About ReCarbon, Inc.: ReCarbon, Inc. , is the creator of ReCarbon(TM), an innovative technology platform that recycles carbon emissions into revenue generating products. The Company specializes in building proprietary plasma generation systems that convert industrial carbon emissions into industrial gases.

