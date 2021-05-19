Recardio Completes Phase 2 Regenerative Post-Myocardial Infarction Trial of Dutogliptin

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The clinical study was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Recardio's lead candidate dutogliptin to restore lost myocardial function in patients who experience STEMI, a severe form of heart attack, and receive percutaneous coronary intervention with stent placement.

The study was completed and the final outcomes are currently being evaluated and will be presented at a future scientific conference.

Based on the results of this Phase 2 trial and previous clinical study results, Recardio is now submitting the pivotal Phase 3 program to the FDA and EMEA.

About Recardio

Recardio Inc. is a clinical-stage life science company focusing on therapies for cardiovascular and other diseases. The company is located in San Francisco, California, and is having its operations in USA and Europe. The company's lead drug candidate, dutogliptin, is a DPP-IV inhibitor that has demonstrated significant effects in activating various chemokines like SDF-1, a protein that is critical for cardiac regeneration. Recardio is developing the therapeutic platform as a regenerative medication for patients with various cardiovascular diseases including acute myocardial infarction and chronic heart failure, with the potential of improving heart function, quality of life and survival.

For more information, visit: http://www.recardio.eu/ or contact [email protected]

SOURCE Recardio