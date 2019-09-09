Recardio's Phase 2 Regenerative Post-Myocardial Infarction Trial of Dutogliptin Now Enrolling and Recruiting in All Global Centers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The clinical study is intended to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Recardio's lead candidate dutogliptin to restore lost myocardial function in patients who experience STEMI, a severe form of heart attack, and receive percutaneous coronary intervention with stent placement. Specialized cardiology centers located throughout Europe and the U.S. have enrolled patients and are, meanwhile, actively recruiting. Roman Schenk, Recardio's President, remarked that the enrollment of all planned 140 patients will proceed until 2020, such that outcomes will be also available in 2020.

Recardio's regenerative therapeutic approach to minimize and repair the heart muscle injury that follows an infarction consists of mobilizing, recruiting and homing stem cells in-vivo by using cytokines and inhibitors. Specifically, engraftment and an improvement in cardiac output are possible by mobilizing bone marrow stem cells into circulating blood with G-CSF and then initiating stem cell migration and homing to cardiac sites of ischemia or injury with dutogliptin, a small molecule inhibitor of dipeptidylpeptidase-IV (DPP4), the key enzyme responsible for degradation of stromal derived factor-1α (SDF-1α), which is the major chemokine responsible for mobilization and migration of stem cells to areas of ischemic injury.

More information about the clinical program is available by visiting the clinicaltrials.gov website.

About Recardio

Recardio Inc. is a clinical-stage life science company focusing on regenerative therapies for cardiovascular diseases and other selected diseases. The company's lead drug candidate, dutogliptin, is a DPP-IV inhibitor that has demonstrated significant effects in activating SDF-1, a protein that is critical for cardiac regeneration. In addition to its current Phase 2 clinical program, Recardio will fully develop the therapeutic platform as a regenerative medication for patients with various cardiovascular diseases including acute myocardial infarction and chronic heart failure, with the potential of improving heart function, quality of life and survival. For more information, visit the company website.

