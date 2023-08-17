Recast Capital Expands Team With Two New Hires

100% women-owned venture capital platform taps Caroline Fernandez and Ava Alemazkoor to support the Accelerate Program and Recast's growth plans

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recast Capital , a platform dedicated to investing in and supporting emerging managers in venture, today announced that Caroline Fernandez and Ava Alemazkoor have joined the team as the firm's first full-time hires. Fernandez, as Director of Programming, and Alemazkoor, as Director of Network, are joining at a critical time as Recast kicks off the first Cohort of the firm's Accelerate Program.

Fernandez began as a Recast Fellow in January, 2022 while a MBA candidate at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business. As a Fellow, she worked closely on programming for three Enablement Program cohorts, and most recently led Accelerate's application process and candidate selection. She previously worked within the Admissions Office at Elon University, where she developed a keen eye for evaluating and identifying extraordinary candidates and focusing on the due diligence needed to properly vet them.

"We've been very fortunate to work with Caroline for the past 1.5 years during her tenure as a Recast Fellow, and we were continuously blown away by her thoughtful approach to her work and genuine care for the emerging managers we support," says Recast Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Courtney McCrea. "Her passion for education and enhancing the lives of others is an invaluable asset to Recast and our community of managers."

Prior to Recast, Alemazkoor served as the Director of Network for Kauffman Fellows, a prestigious two year venture capital program and network, where she was responsible for managing a diverse community of over 800 global venture capitalists, building community initiatives, and designing programs. Prior to Kauffman, Alemazkoor was the Program Manager for Orange Fab, the first startup accelerator program backed by Orange, one of Europe and Africa's top telecom operators. There she focused on building and launching educational programs, including leading their three-month mentorship program.

"As Kauffman Fellows ourselves, Courtney and I have had the privilege of interacting with Ava as she managed the Kauffman network," states Sara Zulkosky, Recast Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Our Accelerate Program will benefit greatly from her experience deploying enriching educational courses, designing community spaces, and overseeing powerful networks within the venture ecosystem. We're very fortunate Ava is now a part of the Recast team and she will be a tremendous help to the emerging manager community."

Recast Accelerate will support women and nonbinary-led emerging venture funds by providing access to Recast's established Enablement Program, including key educational content, professional development and community-building resources, complimentary executive coaching, and $100k to be leveraged in support of each fund's backend operations. This capital could be used for the fund's legal or administration expenses, and/or technology stack, some of which will be available as discounted offerings through Accelerate's menu of subscriptions and services. The first cohort is set to begin in the Fall of 2023.

About Recast

Recast Capital is a 100% women-owned venture capital platform that invests in and supports top-tier emerging fund managers, with a focus on diverse partnerships. The platform was built to drive returns and create substantive change in the venture industry.

Founded by seasoned, institutionally-trained fund investors Courtney McCrea and Sara Zulkosky, Recast Capital leverages its deep network and exceptional track record to provide its limited partners diversified exposure to top-performing emerging managers, as well as access to a pipeline of the future's industry-leading franchises.

Recast also launched the Enablement and Accelerate Programs as powerful complements to its fund investment strategy; the programs provide learning and development opportunities for emerging managers in venture, allowing Recast to support more of the community than just those it can invest in via their fund investment strategies.



