Recast Earns 12 Badges in G2's Winter 2026 Reports

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recast, a leader in modern application and endpoint management, today announced it has been awarded 12 badges in G2's Winter 2026 Reports. The recognition from G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, underscores the exceptional value that Recast delivers to its global customer base through its popular Right Click Tools product.

These accolades reflect Recast's outstanding performance in customer satisfaction and product usability, driven by solutions that deliver strong ROI, streamline daily operations, and enhance security. Recast's G2 badges span categories including enterprise configuration management, patch management, endpoint management, and more. Consistently positive reviews in these key areas emphasize Recast's unwavering commitment to providing reliable, high-value solutions that empower IT teams to simplify systems management and reduce security vulnerabilities.

"These badges represent more than just a pat on the back—they reflect the trust and satisfaction of our active customer base," said Will Teevan, CEO, Recast. "Our company is dedicated to delivering solutions that not only meet today's IT challenges but also anticipate tomorrow's needs. We rely on the voice of the customer to inform our product strategy and ensure we continue to enable IT teams to get the most out of Microsoft ConfigMgr and Intune."

Recast's Winter 2026 Badges include:

Best Meets Requirements Enterprise

Easiest Setup – Enterprise

Easiest to Do Business With

Easiest to Use – Enterprise

High Performer

High Performer – Enterprise

Leader

Leader – Enterprise

Momentum Leader

Most Implementable – Enterprise

Users Most Likely to Recommend

Users Most Likely to Recommend – Enterprise

About Recast

We make the modern workplace work. Recast empowers IT teams to manage and secure modern enterprises—extending tools like Microsoft Intune and Configuration Manager with powerful capabilities for application delivery, automation, remediation, optimization, and end-to-end visibility. Trusted across all continents and managing 60M+ endpoints, Recast helps keep endpoints secure, applications current, and employees productive. We make the modern workplace work—better, faster, and smarter. For more information, visit: www.recastsoftware.com or follow Recast on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Recast Software