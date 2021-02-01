Recast Software Acquires Warranty Data Provider Enhansoft

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recast Software, a global leader in productivity and security tools for Systems Management, announced today that it has acquired Enhansoft, whose technology enables asset inventory retrieval and reporting within Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager (MECM).

The move solidifies Recast Software's commitment to helping IT teams quickly uncover critical data points, remediate vulnerabilities, and achieve greater efficiency, resulting in improved security for many of the world's largest organizations.

"We're thrilled with the addition of Enhansoft to the Recast Software team," said Will Teevan, CEO of Recast Software. "Enhansoft's products have a renowned reputation within the IT community and aligns very well with Recast Software. Because we operate in the same space, combining forces will allow us to create efficiencies, innovate quicker and, thus, better serve both of our customers. We are excited to bring more offerings under one umbrella and continue to provide the same high level of service that our customers are accustomed to."

"Enhansoft has a long track record of delivering powerful tools and data to the Systems Management community," said Garth Jones, Enhansoft's Founder and Chief Architect. "We're excited to join the Recast Software family and continue to help our customers manage increasingly complex Systems Management challenges."

About Recast Software

Recast Software creates tools used by thousands of IT teams to help achieve highly secure and compliant environments. Right Click Tools provided by Recast Software allows users to surface vulnerabilities and remediate quickly inside Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager (MECM). The suite of tools helps IT teams take control of updates, simplify encryption, address management gaps, ensure LAPS compliance, and more. Learn more at https://www.recastsoftware.com/

About Enhansoft

Enhansoft provides effective and reliable IT asset retrieval and reporting services. Successfully implemented by global enterprises and government organizations alike, Enhansoft's trusted IT solutions are utilized to mitigate security and compliance risks, enhance accountability, lower IT costs, and increase efficiency within the Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager (MECM) environment.

