Recbio And Rongsheng Biotech Signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement On The New Adjuvant Vaccine Project

TAIZHOU, China, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as Recbio; stock code: 02179.HK) and Shanghai Rongsheng Biotech Co.,Ltd.(hereafter referred to as "Rongsheng Biotech") successfully held a signing and project launch meeting for new adjuvant vaccine research and development project in Shanghai. At the meeting, the two parties signed a strategic cooperation agreement on the new adjuvant vaccine project and discussed in depth the details of project advancement.

According to the terms of the agreement, the two parties will jointly develop new adjuvant vaccines. Recbio will provide its new adjuvant independently developed based on the new adjuvant technology platform, and Rongsheng Biotech will provide its independently designed viral antigen. This project will empower existing Rongsheng Biotech vaccines under development with new adjuvants to improve immunogenicity and optimize the vaccination program.

Dr. Liu Yong, founder, chairman of the board and general manager of Recbio, said: "This cooperation is an important milestone for Recbio adjuvants to empower industry chain partners. New adjuvant play a crucial role in the development and application of innovative vaccines. Relying on its independently developed new adjuvant technology platform, Recbio has successfully developed a number of innovative vaccines with new adjuvants, with excellent clinical performance, high competitiveness and market potential. We look forward to achieving positive results from our strategic cooperation with Rongsheng Biotech, and believe that our cooperation will further promote the innovative development of human vaccines."

Zhu Shaorong, founder and chairman of Rongsheng Biotech, said: "Rongsheng Biotech has built a key core technology platform for 'virus + bacteria 'vaccines based on independent innovation and research and development. It has large-scale production capabilities and has achieved technological innovation and upgrade breakthroughs in scientific research on a number of vaccine products under development. This strategic cooperation aims at cutting-edge vaccine innovation and market demand, making full use of the scientific research advantages and innovative achievements of both parties, and continuing to in-depth cooperation to jointly promote the development and commercialization of new adjuvant vaccines. We are full of confidence in working with Recbio to achieve strategic cooperation results and benefit human life and health and public health security with better clinical performance."

About Recbio

Founded in 2012, Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as Recbio or the Company; stock code: 2179.HK) is an innovative vaccine company propelled by internally developed technologies. Committed to our mission of "Protect human health with best-in-class vaccines", we have cultivated a robust portfolio of vaccine products with exclusive rights, addressing the substantial unmet needs in the realm of high-impact infectious diseases. Over the course of more than two decades, Recbio has meticulously built three pioneering platforms: a novel adjuvant platform, a protein engineering platform, and an immunological evaluation platform, making us one of the few global companies capable of both developing and manufacturing the complete range of novel adjuvants.

Leveraging the close integration of our three platforms, we are consistently creating promising vaccine candidates. Fueled by these innovative platforms, the Company has forged a high-value portfolio of innovative vaccines, encompassing over ten potential blockbuster varieties. These encompass areas such as cervical cancer, shingles, RSV infection, and other prevalent high-burden diseases, and have emerged as leading products in terms of development and clinical progress in China.

Having been honed and refined over the course of a decade, Recbio is poised to reap the benefits as several products are nearing commercialization.

