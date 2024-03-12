Receipts Depositary Corporation (RDC) Appoints Scott Pollak Head of Strategy and Capital Markets

Former managing director and global head of depositary receipts at Citi to drive business growth in face of strong market demand

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Receipts Depositary Corporation (RDC) today announced the appointment of Scott Pollak as Head of Strategy and Capital Markets. Pollak joins following RDC's launch earlier this year and is the former managing director and global head of depositary receipts at Citi.

"Scott is well-versed in the world of depositary receipts and brings both strong expertise and a demonstrable record of delivering business impact and growth to RDC," said Ankit Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO of RDC. "We're thrilled to welcome Scott at this pivotal time for digital asset markets and are confident he will play an integral role as we expand our offering and client base in the very near future."

Pollak is a seasoned financial executive with over 20 years of experience in banking and financial services. He spent over 14 years in a variety of leadership positions at Citi's depositary receipts business, most recently as its global leader. His wide-ranging career includes roles spanning trading, sales and relationship management, product management, investor relations and portfolio management and he holds a BS in Accounting from Quinnipiac University.

"Depositary receipts provide institutional buyers with a tried and tested solution that makes it as easy to own digital and alternative assets as any traditional security," said Scott Pollak. "I'm excited to be joining the pioneering team at RDC as they grow their business and look forward to developing new use cases for a financial product that has improved market efficiencies for nearly 100 years."

RDC launched the first Bitcoin depositary receipt (BTC DR) in January, 2024. BTC DRs follow a similar construct as American Depositary Receipts, operating within US-regulated market infrastructure. They are cleared through The Depository Trust Company (DTC) and have been issued a CUSIP number and an ISIN.

About RDC

RDC (Receipts Depositary Corporation) is the first depositary that aims to make it as easy for qualifying investors to own digital and alternative assets as traditional securities. Using the DR construct that has been trusted by investors for nearly a century, the RDC platform provides asset protection, transparency, risk minimization and operational ease. Founded by three dynamic experts in the DR business, RDC is backed by leading institutions including BTIG and Broadhaven Ventures. RDC is not a bank and is not registered as a broker, dealer or investment adviser in any jurisdiction. For more information, visit www.receiptsdepo.io.

Disclosures

BTC DRs have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Jennifer Berlin

Forefront Communications

+44 (0) 7375 288 641

[email protected]

SOURCE Receipts Depositary Corporation