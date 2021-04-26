Receivables Management Gains More Footing in the Age of Payments Modernization

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Businesses Need Receivables Automation to Keep Cash Flow Positive During the Pandemic Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automating the systems and processes that encompass corporate accounts receivable has been climbing the priority list in the pandemic era as financial executives increasingly see how end-to-end digitalization can have a positive effect on the cash cycle.

In a new research report, Businesses Need Receivables Automation to Keep Cash Flow Positive During the Pandemic Recovery, the publisher reviews the impact of the pandemic on corporate cash flow and the key pieces of integrated receivables that have been gaining intense focus for modernization projects. The growth in digital payments over the past several years has been steady, but since the early months of the pandemic, there has been a pivot towards longer term payments digitization across the spectrum of effort that encompasses the cash cycle and can provide better working capital effectiveness.

"The early-on impact of lockdowns and travel restrictions placed a heavy emphasis on getting payments out electronically, which then set off light bulbs on the receivables side as financial operations had to adjust and consider the longer term implications of manual process elimination," commented Steve Murphy, Director of the publisher's Commercial and Enterprise Payments Advisory Service, and author of the report. "Reviewing payments as an end-to-end continuum provides benefits to buyers and suppliers, by leading to a convergence of the systems and processes that make up financial operations. Forward-thinking banks and their clients are now taking a closer look at supporting receivables modernization as part of overall digitization projects," added Murphy.

Highlights of the report include:

A detailed review of the ongoing challenges associated with late payments for companies across the globe.

Analysis of the key steps and digital systems available in the spectrum of receivables management.

Review of key latest trends around receivables technology innovations that banks and their corporate clients should be considering in order to remain competitive in this increasingly digital era.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Background

Pandemic Disrupts Payments Timing

Small Business Cash Flow Concerns Rise

4. Integrated Receivables Ensures Maximum Efficiencies

Automated Invoicing Required for Effective Receivables Management

Automated Communication/Collections Can Bring in DSO Significantly

Remittance Capture and Cash Posting Increases Speed to Revenue Recognition

Disputes and Deductions Resolved Quicker with Automation

5. Key Trends to Consider in Receivables Automation

Cloud Delivery

Artificial Intelligence

Convergence of AP and AR to Achieve Full Automation

6. Conclusion

