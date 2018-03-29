Receive 10X Points and Have 10X the Fun at Barona - the Point Multiplier Capital of the World™ - on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays in April

SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Barona members will be having 10X the fun this month at Barona Resort & Casino, the Point Multiplier Capital of the World™, every Sunday, Tuesday and Friday in April.
On Sundays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight, Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays from 4 p.m. to midnight Club Barona members will receive 10X points on slots, keno, and video poker.
All multiplied points earned during Barona's 10X Points promotion in April will be redeemable for cash back and promotional entries. They do not count for comps or higher Club Barona tiers.
About Barona Resort & Casino
Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for seven consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golf week Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
