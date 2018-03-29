Receive 10X Points and Have 10X the Fun at Barona - the Point Multiplier Capital of the World™ - on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays in April

SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Barona members will be having 10X the fun this month at Barona Resort & Casino, the Point Multiplier Capital of the World™, every Sunday, Tuesday and Friday in April.

On Sundays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight, Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays from 4 p.m. to midnight Club Barona members will receive 10X points on slots, keno, and video poker.