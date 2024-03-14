Receive A Powerful Punch of Purification With New PureSip Adapt™: Game-changing Filter Transforms Any Bottle Into A Feature-Rich Filtration System

PureSip™ Adapt will be featured at booth N7322 at The Inspired Home Show, March 17-19, in Chicago, IL at Mccormick Place.

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cismea Global, today announced the U.S. launch of PureSip™ Adapt, one of the world's first universal straw filters designed to transform any bottle into its own filtration system. This new innovation can be set up in seconds and utilizes a superior nano-carbon filter (NSF 42) for reducing more than 80 contaminants from any water source, allowing consumers to enjoy a healthier hydration experience.

PureSip™ Adapt comes at a critical time since 26 million Americans are exposed to contaminated water, according to the EPA. Moreover, as consumers travel to various locations for business or pleasure, their exposure to contamination likely increases. Of course, there's nothing worse than arriving at a destination and drinking water that tastes bad. But now with the travel friendly PureSip™ Adapt solution, any water placed in your bottle can be quickly purified for a safer and more satisfying drinking experience.

Some of the key features included with PureSip™ Adapt include…

Transforms any standard straw-compatible bottle into a filtration system

Reduces chlorine and 80 plus contaminants from water without compromising flow

Advance water purification with dual-layered filters

One filter lasts up to 40 gallons or 2 months

Eco-friendly: reduces 300 single use plastic bottles

The WaterH app reminds you when the filter is approaching its end

"Drinking water while on-the-go is a huge concern for health-conscious consumers who are looking to stay hydrated in a safe way," explains William Wu, inventor of WaterH. "PureSip™ Adapt makes it easy for people who don't have access to filtered water to quickly transform their bottle into a purification system so they can enjoy a refreshing drink that's contamination-free."

