Recent Challenges Demand Innovative Approaches to Surface Disinfections

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the pandemic's rapid spread earlier this year, the U.S. EPA (Environment Protection Agency) accelerated its review process of submissions by disinfectant manufacturers. The EPA also took steps to avoid supply chain challenges by making the process of obtaining inert ingredients more flexible. It even allowed for some active ingredients listed in List N – "Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2," to be obtained without checking for the agency's approval. Overall, according to data provided by The Business Research Company, the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market size is expected to grow from USD 7,142.3 Million in 2019 to USD 9,846.9 Million in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. In 2020, the sterilization equipment market size was valued at USD 8,049.3 Million, driven by increased demand for sterilization equipment, disinfectants, and critical care equipment due to the pandemic. Optec International, Inc. (OTC: OPTI), Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN), Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN), VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV), Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX)

Furthermore, new disinfecting technology has begun to appear, utilizing UV light. For example, Seoul Viosys, a compound semiconductor solution provider, has said that its 'Violeds' technology has been applied to an escalator handrail sterilization solution that is being supplied to leading global escalator and elevator OEMs by EHC Global Inc. ("EHC"), a Canadian-based manufacturer of integrated solutions for the vertical transportation industry. Violeds is a clean technology that provides robust disinfection on the surface of handrails using UV LED light. It is optimally designed to match the speed, area, and distance of the handrail to disinfect 99.9% of harmful viruses and bacteria in the areas exposed to the light. "In response to the growing demand for vertical transportation solutions incorporating clean, antibacterial and disinfection technologies, EHC has implemented the Violeds UVC disinfection module by Seoul Viosys, the leading UV LED company," said Patrick Bothwell, Vice President of Sales, EHC Global. "Thousands of installations have already been completed and we anticipate continued demand in 2021 and beyond."

Optec International, Inc. (OTC: OPTI) just announced breaking news that, "it will be holding the annual shareholder call via Zoom on December 29, 2020.

CEO, Roger Pawson, stated 'We have decided to schedule the annual shareholder call at the end of this month to review the company's 2020 overall status.

Please email your questions to: [email protected] and we will address as many of the questions as we can during the call'.

The purpose of the call is to provide a year-end update of the company's progress and growth and answer pending questions to provide clarity and future expectations to our shareholders. The Company will post the call-in details via press release and on the website prior to the call. Furthermore, an audio copy of the shareholder call will be published on www.Optecintl.com for the benefit of shareholders who cannot attend on December 29, 2020 will still be able to hear all that will be discussed.

About OPTEC International, Inc: With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit: www.optecuvc.com"

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) reported earlier this year that it has engaged Strategic LinkAssoc. to manage the supply chain, logistics and manufacturing of Vystar's Rx3000®, a hybridultraviolet (UV) light and HEPA filter air purification system that is FDA certified as a Class IIMedical Device, designed for use in healthcare facilities. The relationship with Strategic Link and its supply and manufacturing network enables significantly increased production capacity to meet the growing demand for RXair® purification products that reduce airborne viruses and bacteria, such as coronavirus strains, influenza and pneumonia. "As facility managers work to ensure the air in their facilities is safe, we are fielding requests for far more Rx3000 units than we could produce in-house," stated Steve Rotman, CEO of Vystar. "Strategic Link has brought together high quality, experienced suppliers and manufacturers who are considered essential businesses and have continued operations during the COVID shutdown. This will enable us to have a reliable supply chain and a top quality finished product that is 'Made in the USA'."

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) announced on August 24th that the Imperial College London (ICL) has initiated a proof-of-concept study for TRV027 in COVID-19 patients. Through an ongoing collaboration with ICL, the Company is evaluating the potential of TRV027 to treat acute lung damage / abnormal blood clotting associated with COVID-19. ICL is sponsoring and funding the study, with additional support through the British Heart Foundation Centre for Research Excellence Award. "I am very pleased that Imperial College London has reached this important milestone of trial initiation," said Carrie Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trevena, Inc. "As the global search for solutions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic continues, there remains an urgent need for new therapies that can prevent the severe multi-organ damage caused by the virus. TRV027 represents a uniquely targeted approach to potentially treating some of the serious and deadly complications associated with COVID-19."

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) announced on August 26th, data from three preclinical mouse studies conducted to enable selection of optimized clinical candidates for the company's coronavirus program, VBI-2900. As a result of these studies, VBI has selected two vaccine candidates, with the potential to be one-dose vaccines, to take into an adaptive Phase 1/2 human clinical study, expected to begin around year-end 2020, subject to regulatory approval: (1) VBI-2901, a trivalent pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate expressing the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), SARS-CoV (SARS), and MERS-CoV (MERS) spike proteins; and (2) VBI-2902, a monovalent vaccine candidate expressing the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) spike protein. "We are excited to announce these impressive pre-clinical data, which we believe clearly support the advancement of the two vaccine candidates, VBI-2901 and VBI-2902, into human clinical studies around the end of the year," said Jeff Baxter, VBI's President and CEO. "An effective solution to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will require a vaccine that is capable of providing robust protection, quickly. Based on the data seen to-date, we believe the VBI-2900 program has the potential to be administered as a one-dose vaccine regimen at human doses ranging from 2-5mcg, and, further, VBI-2901 may offer increased breadth of reactivity across a broader range of coronaviruses. We are very encouraged by these results and remain deeply committed to addressing this devastating public health crisis."

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) announced on March 20th, that it is responding to the national COVID-19 health emergency by building on its existing supply of hydroxychloroquine sulfate. "This is a critical time in the fight against COVID-19," said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers. "With our existing supply of hydroxychloroquine sulfate, and the ability to fast-track production, Amneal is well-positioned to help meet the potential demand for patients in need. We are grateful to our employees for working to accelerate production and will continue to do everything we can to support the healthcare needs of our communities."

