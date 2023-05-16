Recent Channel Management Trends and Best Practices Are the Focus of a Talk by ZINFI CEO Sugata Sanyal at Ingram Micro Global Cloud and Innovation Summit 2023

Wednesday session is a highlight of ZINFI's presence at the Summit May 15-17; ZINFI will be showcasing its Unified Channel Management (UCM) technology at booth #P20 throughout the event

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions that include affiliate marketing management (AMM), partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner incentives management (PIM), today announced that its founder and CEO, Sugata Sanyal, will join Darryl Oliver, Director of Global Portfolio Development at Ingram Micro Cloud, for a session on cloud marketplaces and channel automation best practices at the Ingram Micro Global Cloud and Innovation Summit 2023. The Summit begins today, May 15, at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada and continues through May 17, 2023.

The session featuring Sanyal and Oliver – scheduled for 1:30pm on May 17 – will explore the rapid rise of partner ecosystems and explain how a structured approach to channel management and modular, cloud-based SaaS platforms can help businesses rapidly scale their channel programs and manage the increasing complexity of global partner networks.

"The Ingram Micro Global Cloud and Innovation Summit is one of the year's most important events, and the ZINFI team looks forward to sharing our insights, our expertise and our unique, modular approach to channel management automation with attendees," said Sanyal. "The emergence of complex hybrid partner channels and marketplaces like the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace reflect profound changes in the buyer journey. I am especially excited to have this opportunity to have a frank and forward-looking discussion with Darryl so we can compare ideas and offer different perspectives on this new era of collaboration between vendors and their partners."

In addition to Sanyal's speaking engagement, ZINFI will also have an exhibitor booth (#P20) at the summit. Attendees are encouraged to stop by and learn more about ZINFI's UCM solutions and how they can help their businesses succeed in the cloud era.

The Ingram Micro Global Cloud & Innovation Summit is an annual event that brings together cloud professionals and thought leaders from around the world to discuss the latest trends, innovations and best practices in the industry. This year's event will feature over 200 sessions, including keynote presentations, breakout sessions, and networking events.

For more information about ZINFI's participation in the Ingram Micro Global Cloud & Innovation Summit 2023 or to learn more about its Unified Channel Management platform, please visit booth #P20 at the event or visit ZINFI's website at https://www.zinfi.com.

ZINIFI has consistently been named a PRM "leader" by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. ZINFI has earned this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, most recently in G2's Spring 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

To access more information about ZINFI's Partner Relationship Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on Partner Relationship Management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management (UCM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI's UCM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

SOURCE ZINFI Technologies, Inc.