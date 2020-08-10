Recent Conference on the Ritual Abuse Problem - International Panel of Speakers and Attendees

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Online Annual Ritual Abuse Conference was on August 8 - 9, 2020. It included speakers from the United Kingdom and the United States. Speakers included: Dr. Laurie Matthew, Dr. Sarah Nelson, Neil Brick, Kieran Watson, Dr. Randy Noblitt and Pamela Noblitt. Conference promoters report the conference was very successful this year.

Conference information: http://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/

Research Review Statistics – Dr. Laurie Matthew

In the UK: 1 in 6 children suffer child sexual abuse. 21% of children in local authority care are exposed to suspected or confirmed sexual exploitation every year.

Dr. Laurie Matthew OBE is founder and Manager of Eighteen And Under providing confidential support services to abused young people. She is a founder and advisor to Izzy's Promise for survivors of organised and ritual abuse and Ritual Abuse Network Forum.

Dr. Sarah Nelson, Universities of Edinburgh and Dundee

Sarah makes reflections on belief and disbelief in ritual abuse, and on why backlash theories such as satanic panic and false memory syndrome were so readily believed and are still potent, despite their numerous flaws.

Dr. Sarah Nelson has written and presented widely for decades on sexual abuse issues. She was a professional adviser to Scottish Government and Parliament.

Misinformation Campaigns Against Survivors - Neil Brick

Child and ritual abuse survivors and their advocates have been attacked by misinformation campaigns the last several years.

Neil Brick is a survivor of ritual abuse and mind control. His child/ritual abuse newsletter S.M.A.R.T. https://ritualabuse.us and webpage http://neilbrick.com

Presentation on Izzy's Promise – Kieran Watson

Kieran is a manager with Izzy's Promise, Dundee, Scotland.

Izzy's Promise and the importance of a physical non denominational and regulated service for RA survivors. Izzy's Promise offers training and conducts research into causes of ritual abuse. https://rans.org.uk/izzys-promise/

Presentation on Ritual Abuse Network Scotland (RANS) - Clare Barrie

RANS provides information and safe place to talk for survivors of ritual abuse. https://rans.org.uk/

Extreme Abuse Survivors, Social Security Benefits, and Ethical Practice – Dr. Randy Noblitt and Pamela Perskin Noblitt

Information on Social Security Administration programs that can help play a critical role in providing for clients' basic survival needs and autonomy.

Randy Noblitt is a clinical psychologist and professor of clinical psychology at the California School of Professional Psychology at Alliant International University, Los Angeles. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/

Pamela Noblitt is a non-attorney claimant's representative for individuals applying for SSDI and SSI benefits.

SOURCE SMART Newsletter and Conferences

Related Links

https://ritualabuse.us

