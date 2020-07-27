Recent Desecration of Hagia Sophia Traced to First Attack in Jim Birakos' Book "Unlucky Tuesday"

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Once called "heaven on earth," the majestic Christian cathedral Hagia Sophia's conversion into a mosque in Istanbul is the most recent act of desecration by Turkey on the historic holy site.

On an unlucky Tuesday in May 1453, the envy of the world was first shamefully defiled when the Ottomans smashed the once invincible walls of Constantinople and massacred the Christian worshippers in the cathedral.

"Unlucky Tuesday" Jim Birakos

In his book, "Unlucky Tuesday," Jim Birakos describes the first assault of Hagia Sophia in 1453, then the world's largest building and an engineering marvel. For a thousand years it stood for peace and divine wisdom and was the center of Christian heritage.

Birakos' book will be the subject of a Zoom program conducted by UCLA and the Niarchos Foundation, along with the Hellenic American Council of California, on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 10 am.

"In these fragile times, one wonders what the world reaction would be if a stately and historic mosque was transformed into a Christian church," Birakos noted.

In his novel, relics are removed from the fallen Constantinople and buried in a cave in Greece's southernmost tip known as Mani, where they are uncovered by a Los Angeles professor. The secret Greek Fire formula, the napalm bomb of the Middle Ages, is included, and is sought by terrorists who plan to attack with it an unsuspecting American city.

To receive the Zoom link, please contact: [email protected].

Professional critics have praised "Unlucky Tuesday" for its depth and storyline. Disclosed in the book is the formula for Greek Fire, Constantinople's most devastating weapon for over seven centuries. It was a highly flammable, sticky liquid made of confidential ingredients and used both in catapulted incendiary bombs and sprayed under pressure to launch flames at enemy ships and fortifications. Water further infuriated the fire.

Dr. Birakos is a published author of books and short stories and this is his premier novel. He is the leading figure on the environment who led Los Angeles' successful battle against smog. The Los Angeles Times called him "the smog czar" of Los Angeles. He has a doctorate in environmental science and has advised some 30 nations and taught at American and European universities.

Published by Amazon, "Unlucky Tuesday" is available on Amazon.com. An electronic version is also available on Kindle.com.

Media Contact

Jim Birakos

310-617-9809

[email protected]

SOURCE Jim Birakos