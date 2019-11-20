Recent EverCommerce Acquisition, Joist, Announces Launch of SaaS Invoicing, Estimating, and Project Management Solution for Trades Contractors

New SaaS product, Joist Pro, will join the suite of software solutions for remodeling and trades contractors in the EverCommerce portfolio

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Joist, the #1 app for contractors, announced the launch of its first SaaS solution, Joist Pro. After the success of its core mobile product, used by over 115,000 trades contractors, the upgraded solution offers new professional features including work orders, attachments, contracts & signatures, customized logo, and innovative client notifications, giving contractors an advantage in the field to win jobs. Since its May launch, over 30,000 contractors have subscribed to Joist's new upgraded feature set.

The launch of Joist Pro comes after the recent acquisition of the business by service commerce platform company, EverCommerce. EverCommerce provides marketing, business & project management, and customer retention software solutions to more than 140,000 businesses in the Home & Field Service sector across North America.

"We're excited to announce our long-awaited Joist Pro product," said Brendon Sedo, Co-Founder and President of Joist. "We have always been focused on making contractors heroes by offering the best and simplest solutions for their businesses. With Joist Pro, we are thrilled to offer an expanded product for growing contractor businesses, and to continue investing in new features for our customers."

"Joist has built a truly impressive solution," said Matt Feierstein, President and COO of EverCommerce. "Based on its over 115,000 active customers and near 5-star review rating, contractors rely on Joist every day to run their businesses more efficiently and better serve customers in the field. We are excited to have Joist as part of the EverCommerce family and support its next phase of growth and innovation."

Joist recently relocated to an expanded office space in the King West neighborhood in downtown Toronto and is hiring for multiple positions in Product, Design, and Engineering. To learn about career opportunities with Joist, visit https://www.joist.com/jobs .

About Joist

Founded in 2013, Joist is the #1 platform for trades contractors, providing estimating, invoicing, project management, payment processing, and financing solutions for more than 115,000 contractors across North America, and processing more than $12B/year in invoices. Joist is on a mission to make contractors heroes, and is continuously innovating its mobile, and web-based solutions to help contractors run their businesses more efficiently and make job-winning effortless. Joist is headquartered in downtown Toronto, Ontario. To learn more about Joist, visit https://joist.com.

About EverCommerce:

EverCommerce is the leading service commerce platform, providing the top marketing, business management, and customer retention solutions to more than 200,000 service businesses across the globe. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce solutions streamline the business-to-customer lifecycle of interactions that enable organizations to attract customers at scale, provide services efficiently, act on business insights, and increase customer loyalty and value. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

