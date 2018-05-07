Recent Federal Leader and Strategist Nancy Nurthen Named Digital Infuzion's VP, Digital Health Strategy & Innovation

Nancy shares our values, focus on innovation, and commitment to making a meaningful impact on world health. She is excited to bring her combined experiences as a strategist and operational end user to identify opportunities that leverage technology and design solutions to address gap areas, digital divides, and positively impact public health and healthcare outcomes. She looks forward to improving the general public's knowledge and experience of health through education and innovation.

Ms. Nurthen joins Digital Infuzion from HHS, ASPR, OEM, where she served as Director of the Fusion Division. Her professional roots span roles in the Federal government, most notably serving key roles at ASPR and DTRA. Her 11+ years of experience in those roles advanced her reputation as a well-respected SME and strategist who delivers customized solutions in bioinformatics, clinical informatics, health surveillance, health situational awareness, and health outcomes.

With a MPH in Epidemiology from the George Washington University and her BS in Health Sciences from James Madison University, Nancy has earned several certifications and awards, published articles on biosurveillance, and attended the Federal Executive Institute's leadership development program.

"We are excited to have Nancy join the Digital Infuzion team," said Hemant Virkar, Founder and CEO of Digital Infuzion. "Nancy's extensive experience in our industry and creative thinking will strengthen our offerings and bring innovative outcomes-driven solutions for our customers' biggest challenges in Digital Health."

About Digital Infuzion, Inc.

Digital Infuzion is a custom biomedical informatics solutions provider focused on developing and applying technology to empower decision making and accelerate insight for health, science, and human understanding in the life sciences and clinical research industries. Working at the intersection of biology, medicine, and technology, our deep understanding of these fields grants us the ability to offer the most innovative technology services and real-world solutions to the world's leading research centers and healthcare organizations, for the advancement of biomedical informatics.

