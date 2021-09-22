Recent Gartner VP Analyst Sanjeev Mohan Joins Okera as a Strategic Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Okera , the Universal Data Authorization company, today announced that Sanjeev Mohan , former Research Vice President, Big Data and Advanced Analytics at Gartner, has joined the Okera advisory board as a strategic advisor. Sanjeev, an expert in data management and governance, will work with Okera to better illuminate the governance complexities that data stakeholders experience and overcome. He will also help educate the market on the benefits of maturing Universal Data Authorization (UDA) solutions .

The foundation of digital transformation is the ability to move data assets to the cloud while deriving value from all data, whether in the cloud or still on premises. However, this transformation cannot occur without comprehensive security and privacy across all data assets. The only way to achieve this is through UDA. Driven by mounting cybersecurity threats and privacy regulations, UDA provides a critically performant and highly scalable way for organizations to protect their data, customers, and partners with complete and consistent policy enforcement across all data. It enables organizations to maximize the value of their data to accelerate innovation, while preventing inappropriate access to confidential, personally identifiable, and regulated data.

With more than 25 years of technology industry experience across a variety of industries, Sanjeev currently serves as principal of SanjMo which he just launched to research and advise on changing trends and technologies in the modern cloud data architecture. Most recently he was a VP analyst for Gartner where he led the data management research agenda within the Gartner for Technical Professionals (GTP) group to provide insights on cloud, IaaS/PaaS/SaaS, data storage including Hadoop, NoSQL, data lakes, data integration, data governance, and data transformation strategies. Additionally, he covered data management and governance to meet technical needs of compliance and regulatory laws such as GDPR and CCPA/CPRA. Before joining Gartner, Sanjeev worked in global consulting firms, providing strategic advice, leading system integration implementations, and building modern data architectures.

"Sanjeev's thorough understanding of the data management and data access markets makes him a uniquely valuable addition to our advisory board," said Nick Halsey, Okera CEO. "He is also a highly regarded educator in the data ecosystem, which we witnessed first-hand at our AIRSIDE LIVE conference where he moderated a panel of industry experts to discuss the battle between data agility, data security, and data privacy. We are very excited that he will be taking an active role in helping us educate the market on the need for and importance of UDA."

"Just like Identity Access Management, UDA will move rapidly from an early-stage idea to an essential capability that every organization will need to implement," said Sanjeev. "Critical new categories like UDA don't come along very often, so when they do, it's very exciting to help the market understand why they are so important, the return on investment they provide, and how they can help businesses better achieve their goals."

Sanjeev's efforts to educate the market around UDA will begin immediately. On Wednesday, September 22nd, he will join Okera CTO, Nong Li, for a fireside chat at the AWS Startup Showcase, where the topic will be " Life in the Trenches: Lessons Learned from Fortune 1,000 Companies Within Five Orthogonal Use Cases ."

About Okera

Okera , the Universal Data Authorization company, helps modern, data-driven enterprises accelerate innovation, minimize data security risks, and demonstrate regulatory compliance. The Okera Dynamic Access Platform automatically enforces universal fine-grained access control policies. This allows employees, customers, and partners to use data responsibly, while protecting them from inappropriately accessing data that is confidential, personally identifiable, or regulated. Okera's robust audit capabilities and data usage intelligence deliver the real-time and historical information that data security, compliance, and data delivery teams need to respond quickly to incidents, optimize processes, and analyze the performance of enterprise data initiatives.

Okera began development in 2016 and now dynamically authorizes access to hundreds of petabytes of sensitive data for the world's most demanding F100 companies and regulatory agencies. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky Security, and Felicis Ventures. For more information, visit www.okera.com or contact [email protected] , or connect with the team on Facebook , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

