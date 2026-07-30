Recent Kennesaw State Graduate Opens Spray-Net Franchise in East Cobb

Bringing Innovative Cabinet Refinishing and Home Exterior Technology to North Metro Atlanta

EAST COBB, Ga., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While many recent college graduates are beginning their corporate careers, 23-year-old Ashton Turner is taking a different path. Just months after graduating from Kennesaw State University with a degree in finance, Turner is launching his own business, bringing Spray-Net's innovative home improvement technology to homeowners throughout East Cobb and surrounding Atlanta communities.

Spray-Net East Cobb introduces homeowners to the company's proprietary coating technology and factory-quality finishes across East Cobb, Marietta, Woodstock, Kennesaw, and nearby communities. Spray-Net stands apart in the $400 billion home improvement industry by combining the science of industrial-grade coatings with the convenience of on-site application. From siding, doors, brick, and stucco to kitchen and bathroom cabinets, Spray-Net delivers durable, weather-adjustable, eco-friendly finishes that look brand new and are often completed in just one day.

Unlike many of his peers pursuing traditional careers, Turner knew he wanted to build something of his own.

"I've always wanted to own a business," said Turner. "After researching a wide variety of opportunities, Spray-Net stood out because it combines a proven business model with an innovative service that solves a real problem for homeowners. As a finance graduate, I appreciated the data-driven approach and long-term growth potential. I'm excited to bring something different to homeowners throughout East Cobb."

Debuting in August 2026, Spray-Net East Cobb is poised to provide homeowners with a smarter alternative to replacement. In addition to its factory-finished coatings and industry-leading 15-year no-peel warranty, Spray-Net specializes in refinishing aluminum siding, vinyl siding, engineered wood, fiber cement, stucco, brick, front and garage doors, windows, and kitchen cabinets.

For over a decade, Spray-Net has delivered impeccable results to communities across the United States and Canada. Since its founding, the company has transformed more than 30,000 homes with its smarter, faster, and cost-effective approach. Unlike conventional paints that often chip and peel, Spray-Net delivers a like-new, durable finish on-site, a breakthrough so significant that founder Carmelo Marsala received four patents for paint application processes and chemistry.

"Entrepreneurs like Ashton are exactly why Spray-Net continues to grow," said Carmelo Marsala, founder and CEO of Spray-Net. "At just 23 years old, he's chosen to bet on himself and pursue entrepreneurship with a level of maturity and discipline that's impressive. He brings a strong business mindset, a passion for innovation, and a desire to create something meaningful. East Cobb is a dynamic market, and we're excited to see him build a lasting business in the community."

Turner plans to become active in local business organizations and community events while supporting charitable causes, including Backpack Buddies, a Savannah-based charity run by his mother that provides meals to children in need.

To learn more about Spray-Net, visit www.spray-net.com or Spray-Net East Cobb's location page at www.spray-net.com/en-us/locations/eastcobb.

About Spray-Net

Founded in 2010 by Carmelo Marsala, Spray-Net is the innovative home improvement franchise transforming the way property owners revamp their homes. Using proprietary, weather-adjustable coatings and a patented application process, Spray-Net delivers a factory-quality finish for exteriors and kitchen cabinets, often in just one day. With a 15-year no-peel warranty, Spray-Net bridges the gap between painting and replacing, delivering a smarter, more cost-effective, and sustainable alternative. As seen on HGTV and featured in Forbes and Entrepreneur, Spray-Net has revamped more than 30,000 homes and sprayed over 21 million square feet of siding across its franchise network.

For more information, visit www.spray-net.com, www.spraynetfranchise.com, www.spray-net.com/en-us/locations/eastcobb

SOURCE Spray-Net