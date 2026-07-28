Utah Entrepreneur Opens Spray-Net Franchise in Salt Lake City

Finance and Tech Professional Trades Corporate Life for Home Innovation Franchise

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners in Salt Lake City will soon have a smarter way to transform their homes, thanks to Spray-Net, the rapidly growing home improvement franchise using science and technology to bring solutions to homeowners that weren't possible before.

Local entrepreneur Chris Weaver is bringing Spray-Net's proprietary technology and premium finishes to homeowners across Salt Lake City, Davis County and surrounding communities. Spray-Net stands apart in the $400 billion home improvement industry by combining the science of industrial-grade coatings with the convenience of on-site application. From siding, doors, brick, and stucco to kitchen and bathroom cabinets, Spray-Net delivers durable, weather-adjustable, eco-friendly finishes that look brand new, and are often completed in just one day.

Weaver, a University of Utah graduate with a background in finance and software product management, saw Spray-Net as an opportunity to merge his passion for technology with his desire to build something of his own. "I've always wanted to start my own company, and Spray-Net stood out because of its focus on innovation. This isn't just painting; it's a completely different approach that uses technology to deliver a better result. I'm excited to bring that to homeowners here in Salt Lake City."

Debuting in July 2026, the new business is set to become a game-changer for Salt Lake City residents. In addition to expertise in factory-finished coatings and a 15-year no-peel warranty, Spray-Net also specializes in refinishing Aluminum Siding, Vinyl Siding, Engineered Wood, Fiber Cement, Stucco, Brick, Front & Garage Doors, Windows, and Kitchen Cabinets.

For over a decade, Spray-Net has delivered impeccable results to communities across the United States and Canada. Since its founding, Spray-Net has transformed over 30,000 homes with its smarter, faster, and cost-effective approach. Unlike conventional paints that often chip and peel, Spray-Net delivers a like-new, durable finish on-site, a breakthrough so significant that the company's founder, Carmelo Marsala, received four patents for paint application processes and chemistry. Utah homeowners now have a durable home painting solution that provides a factory-quality finish without costly replacements.

"Chris Weaver is exactly the kind of franchisee we look for when we expand in a new market. He brings financial discipline, a technology-first mindset, and a genuine passion for building something meaningful; those qualities are at the heart of what makes a Spray-Net franchise succeed. Salt Lake City is a dynamic, fast-growing market with a homeowner base that values quality, innovation, and results," said Marsala.

To learn more about Spray-Net, visit the company's website at https://www.spray-net.com/ or Salt Lake City's location https://www.spray-net.com/en-us/locations/saltlakecity

About Spray-Net

Founded in 2010 by Carmelo Marsala, Spray-Net is the innovative home improvement franchise transforming the way property owners revamp their homes. Using proprietary, weather-adjustable coatings and a patented application process, Spray-Net delivers a factory-quality finish for exteriors and kitchen cabinets, often in just one day. With a 15-year no-peel warranty, Spray-Net bridges the gap between painting and replacing, delivering a smarter, more cost-effective, and sustainable alternative. As seen on HGTV and featured in Forbes and Entrepreneur, Spray-Net has revamped more than 30,000 homes and sprayed over 21 million square feet of siding across its franchise network.

For more information, visit www.spray-net.com, https://www.spraynetfranchise.com/, https://www.spray-net.com/en-us/locations/saltlakecity

SOURCE Spray-Net