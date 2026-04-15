Fort Wayne Homeowners: You Don't Have to Replace It to Make It Look Brand New

Spray-Net opens locally, offering a permanent, factory-finish alternative to replacement at a fraction of the cost

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners across Fort Wayne will soon have a smarter way to transform their homes, thanks to Spray-Net, the rapidly growing home improvement franchise using science and technology to bring solutions to homeowners that weren't possible before.

The company has announced a signed agreement with local entrepreneur Michael Day to bring its renowned painting and refinishing concept across the greater Fort Wayne area. Spray-Net stands apart in the $400 billion home improvement industry by combining the science of industrial-grade coatings with the convenience of on-site application. From siding, doors, brick, and stucco to kitchen and bathroom cabinets, Spray-Net delivers durable, weather-adjustable, eco-friendly finishes that look brand new and are often completed in just one day.

"After 30 years in corporate IT, I wanted to build something that actually made a difference for people," said Day. "Too many Fort Wayne homeowners are being told they need to replace siding, brick, or kitchen cabinets that just need to be refinished. Spray-Net changes that conversation completely." "Fort Wayne is ready for a smarter, less disruptive way to transform homes, and I'm excited to deliver results that are not only dramatic but built to last."

Spray-Net Fort Wayne opens this May, bringing a patented refinishing process, already trusted by homeowners across North America, to the local market for the first time. In addition to expertise in factory-finished coatings and a 15-year no-peel warranty, Spray-Net also specializes in refinishing Aluminum Siding, Vinyl Siding, Engineered Wood, Fiber Cement, Stucco, Brick, Front & Garage Doors, Windows, and Kitchen Cabinets.

For over a decade, Spray-Net has delivered impeccable results to communities across the United States and Canada. Since its founding, Spray-Net has transformed over 30,000 homes with its smarter, faster, and cost-effective approach. Unlike conventional paints that often chip and peel, Spray-Net delivers a like-new, durable finish on-site, a breakthrough so significant that the company's founder, Carmelo Marsala, received four patents for paint application processes and chemistry. Homeowners now have a durable home painting solution that provides a factory-quality finish without costly replacements.

"Michael is experienced, driven, and deeply committed to his community," said Marsala. "Fort Wayne is an incredible market, and with Michael leading the way, homeowners can expect a premium experience backed by the science, systems, and standards that define Spray-Net."

To learn more about Spray-Net, visit the company's website at https://www.spray-net.com/ or Spray-Net Fort Wayne https://www.spray-net.com/en-us/locations/fortwayne

About Spray-Net

Founded in 2010 by Carmelo Marsala, Spray-Net is the innovative home improvement franchise transforming the way property owners revamp their homes. Using proprietary, weather-adjustable coatings and a patented application process, Spray-Net delivers a factory-quality finish for exteriors and kitchen cabinets, often in just one day. With a 15-year no-peel warranty, Spray-Net bridges the gap between painting and replacing, delivering a smarter, more cost-effective, and sustainable alternative. As seen on HGTV and featured in Forbes and Entrepreneur, Spray-Net has revamped more than 30,000 homes and sprayed over 21 million square feet of siding across its franchise network.

For more information, visit www.spray-net.com, https://www.spray-net.com/en-us/locations/fortwayne/

SOURCE Spray-Net