Recent Lancet Study Highlights Potential for Increased Emergency Contraception Efficacy - A Glimpse into the Flourishing Global Contraceptive Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --A groundbreaking discovery, as reported by the medical journal Lancet, has brought to light that combining a common arthritis drug with the morning-after pill Plan B can potentially enhance the contraceptive's effectiveness. This revelation underscores the significance and constant evolution of the global contraceptive market, which - according to the new report "Global Contraceptive Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023-2033" added to ResearchAndMarkets.com -- is set to soar from its current value of USD 29.45 billion in 2023 to an astonishing USD 64.1 billion by 2033.

These advancements within the contraceptive market hold immense promise, especially for business entrepreneurs and managers in the health sector. Not only does it unveil new arenas for research and product development, but it also addresses pivotal societal challenges like rising unintended pregnancies and the prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs).

It is no secret that with rising awareness, the demand for contraceptive drugs and devices has surged, primarily driven by the health concerns associated with teen pregnancies and STDs. Contraceptive devices, for instance, represented the highest revenue-generating segment in 2022, a testimony to the growing consciousness regarding STD prevention and the effectiveness of condoms in curbing infections such as HIV. The story doesn't end here; the contraceptive drug sector is slated for a rapid CAGR during 2023-2033, a response to the rising demand for birth control pills and an influx of product approvals.

Modern entrepreneurs and business managers should keep a keen eye on these market shifts. With offerings like EmmeRx, launched by Emme in June 2021, customers in 16 states can now seamlessly acquire contraception prescriptions and get them delivered right to their doorstep. The convenience and efficiency of such services reiterate the market's massive potential, offering unique business opportunities while catering to an essential societal need.

Online pharmacies are at the forefront of this transformative phase, predicted to grow at an impressive CAGR due to the booming e-commerce sector. For business professionals, this spells a clear message: the digital arena is ripe for investments, with a vast clientele awaiting innovative solutions.

Moreover, it's not just about contraceptive pills. Innovations are sweeping across the market, such as Clue's digital contraceptive launched in March 2021, which employs statistical ovulation prediction as a birth control method. Such advancements are tailored to the female segment, which is forecasted to witness rapid growth, driven by technological innovations and the launch of state-of-the-art tools.

Geographically, while North America holds the reins for the highest revenue share - thanks to increasing patient awareness and a proactive stance on women's health - the Asia Pacific region is not far behind. With rising governmental initiatives and an emphasis on population control, the region is predicted to observe the fastest CAGR in the coming decade.

In conclusion, as the recent Lancet study has showcased, there is immense untapped potential in the world of contraception. For savvy entrepreneurs and managers, this market presents a goldmine of opportunities. Now is the moment to delve deep, invest wisely, and partake in this journey of change, catering to the diverse needs of global populations while ensuring their health and well-being.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qw323o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets