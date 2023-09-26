Recent Nature publications highlight the groundbreaking performance of RareCyte's Orion Spatial Biology platform

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the exciting, growing field of Spatial Biology, the Orion platform from RareCyte has emerged as the platform of choice across biomarker discovery, translational and clinical research.

Recent publications of pioneering findings in Nature journals, by leading translational and clinical institutions using the Orion multiplex imaging platform, demonstrate improved methods to help predict patient outcomes and to track the efficacy of novel therapies designed to shrink tumors ahead of resection.

In a study published in Nature Cancer, the teams of Professor Peter K. Sorger and Dr. Sandro Santagata at Harvard Medical School (Boston, Massachusetts) identified spatial signatures predictive of survival / recurrence in colorectal cancer (CRC) patients which are significantly more prognostic than the existing CLIA test. By combining Orion's unique combination of speed and plex to generate high-fidelity, quantitative data across whole slides, this study interrogated tumor resections from seventy-four (74) human CRC patients for analysis of over 100 million cells. Automated generation and ranking of spatial biomarkers revealed novel markers that are highly predictive of progression-free survival.

A recent study led by Dr. Pashtoon Kasi of Weill Cornell Medicine and New York Presbyterian Hospital (New York, New York) and published in Nature's Oncogene, demonstrated - for the first time - significant tumor-shrinking activity of neoadjuvant immunotherapy drugs botensilimab plus balstilimab in microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC). High-fidelity, quantitative data across whole tissue sections demonstrated a marked increase in immune infiltration and tumor regression after neoadjuvant therapy. According to translational and pharmaceutical customers alike, the ability to test the effects of immune oncology drugs in a fast and comprehensive manner makes Orion the platform of choice for therapeutic drug development.

The global adoption of Orion for spatial biology research is a continuation of RareCyte's legacy of supporting important studies across all therapeutic areas, with a special focus on oncology. Recent publications including from GZA Sint Augustinus, Mass General Hospital, the University of Southern California and University of Sydney highlight the use of RareCyte's AccuCyte and CyteFinder technologies for key liquid biopsy studies involving circulating rare cells.

About RareCyte: RareCyte is an innovative precision biology company that develops technologies and end-to-end integrated platforms enabling advances in oncology, immuno-oncology, maternal-fetal health, and cell and gene therapy. As a leading biotechnology company, our team of scientists and engineers are continuously dedicated to design products and provide services which advance precision medicine and biomedical research, ensure successful clinical development programs, and contribute to companion diagnostic development.

