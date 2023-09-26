Recent Nature publications highlight the groundbreaking performance of RareCyte's Orion Spatial Biology platform

News provided by

RareCyte, Inc.

26 Sep, 2023, 10:37 ET

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the exciting, growing field of Spatial Biology, the Orion platform from RareCyte has emerged as the platform of choice across biomarker discovery, translational and clinical research.

Recent publications of pioneering findings in Nature journals, by leading translational and clinical institutions using the Orion multiplex imaging platform, demonstrate improved methods to help predict patient outcomes and to track the efficacy of novel therapies designed to shrink tumors ahead of resection.

In a study published in Nature Cancer, the teams of Professor Peter K. Sorger and Dr. Sandro Santagata at Harvard Medical School (Boston, Massachusetts) identified spatial signatures predictive of survival / recurrence in colorectal cancer (CRC) patients which are significantly more prognostic than the existing CLIA test. By combining Orion's unique combination of speed and plex to generate high-fidelity, quantitative data across whole slides, this study interrogated tumor resections from seventy-four (74) human CRC patients for analysis of over 100 million cells. Automated generation and ranking of spatial biomarkers revealed novel markers that are highly predictive of progression-free survival.

A recent study led by Dr. Pashtoon Kasi of Weill Cornell Medicine and New York Presbyterian Hospital (New York, New York) and published in Nature's Oncogene, demonstrated - for the first time - significant tumor-shrinking activity of neoadjuvant immunotherapy drugs botensilimab plus balstilimab in microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC). High-fidelity, quantitative data across whole tissue sections demonstrated a marked increase in immune infiltration and tumor regression after neoadjuvant therapy. According to translational and pharmaceutical customers alike, the ability to test the effects of immune oncology drugs in a fast and comprehensive manner makes Orion the platform of choice for therapeutic drug development.

The global adoption of Orion for spatial biology research is a continuation of RareCyte's legacy of supporting important studies across all therapeutic areas, with a special focus on oncology. Recent publications including from GZA Sint Augustinus, Mass General Hospital, the University of Southern California and University of Sydney highlight the use of RareCyte's AccuCyte and CyteFinder technologies for key liquid biopsy studies involving circulating rare cells.

About RareCyte: RareCyte is an innovative precision biology company that develops technologies and end-to-end integrated platforms enabling advances in oncology, immuno-oncology, maternal-fetal health, and cell and gene therapy. As a leading biotechnology company, our team of scientists and engineers are continuously dedicated to design products and provide services which advance precision medicine and biomedical research, ensure successful clinical development programs, and contribute to companion diagnostic development.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. 

For more information about RareCyte, visit www.rarecyte.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE RareCyte, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.