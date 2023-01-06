Recent release "Dibujando Sentimientos Para Lidia" from Page Publishing author Carlos José El Bohemio is a personalized poetry collection that is filled with untold emotions and feelings that readers can resonate with.

MANASSAS, Va., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Carlos José El Bohemio, a dreamer, a lover of reading, and a poet, has completed his new book "Dibujando Sentimientos Para Lidia": a compilation of memorable poems that stick with readers like a close friend during lonely nights. In this well-curated volume, Carlos José El Bohemio hopes to reach the hearts of his readers and awaken those emotions buried in the depths of their being.

Carlos José El Bohemio

El Bohemio shares, "I invite you to discover in this book your emotions and feelings through these poems written with the soul in which you will find real or imaginary stories where you can possibly be the protagonist or your love story.

'We all have a bit of poets, bohemians and madmen...'."

Published by Page Publishing, Carlos José El Bohemio's engrossing piece is inspired by the love of his life. The poems included in this collection are an imagery of his feelings and devotion.

It's a chapbook that will make you ruminate on life and love.

Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Dibujando Sentimientos Para Lidia" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1975837/203112Frontcover.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing