Recent Renovation Project at Conservatory at Plano Wins Distinguished Building Award

PLANO, Texas, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 renovation of senior living community Conservatory At Plano won first prize in the TEXO Distinguished Building Awards competition in the General Contractor - Interior Finish-Out 2 ($500K-2M) category. Lead contractor Spring Valley Construction Company ("Spring Valley") will accept the award, sharing the honor with community owner/operator Discovery Senior Living and its preferred interior design partner, Wegman Design Group of Naples, Florida.

The recent renovation project for senior living community Conservatory At Plano won first prize in the General Contractor - Interior Finish-Out 2 ($500K-2M) category in the 2020 TEXO Distinguished Building Awards.

Held annually by Texas' Chapter of Associated General Contractors' (TEXO), the Distinguished Building Awards are recognized as one of the nation's most prestigious, and honor the skill, commitment and passion for construction among member companies.

The renovation project at Conservatory At Plano imparted fresh aesthetics and delivered a host of enhancements to indoor and outdoor amenities spanning the community's four floors and more than 38,000 square feet of living and common areas. Stringent safety and COVID-19 prevention protocols were instituted, and Spring Valley utilized day and night work schedules to better ensure uninterrupted access to apartment homes, medical care and dining service for residents and team members alike. With comprehensive measures in place, there were no safety-related incidents nor confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported during the project's term.

"Delivering award-winning work while minimizing disruption for the 200 residents and team members living and working at our community throughout this project's duration is a remarkable achievement," said Tammy Kaminski, VP of Construction & Development for Discovery Senior Living. "We commend Spring Valley and Wegman Design Group for their exceptional performances and are now pleased to offer residents of Conservatory At Plano multiple, new dining, social and recreational experiences as a result of this renovation."

Conservatory At Plano is one of 26 Discovery Senior Living-owned and operated communities in Texas. In total, the company owns and operates a national, multi-brand portfolio of more than 70 upscale senior living communities in 15 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of almost 12,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

Media Inquiries :

|Heidi LaVanway,

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

239.301.5330

Related Images

newly-renovated-enclosed-patio.jpg

Newly Renovated, Enclosed Patio Area at Conservatory At Plano

SOURCE Discovery Senior Living