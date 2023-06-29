RECENT STUDY SHOWS FAMILIES EXPECT TO TAKE MORE SUMMER VACATIONS THIS YEAR THAN LAST

As summer kicks into full force, top motivators for family travel include making memories and having fun

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the school year ends and the summer heat kicks in, now is the perfect time to start planning a family vacation. In fact, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, home to America's Largest Indoor Waterparks, in collaboration with Market Intelligence firm, Mintel, recently conducted a travel research study to better understand families' behaviors, aspirations, needs and motivations. The study revealed that 62% of parents intend to take more summer vacations in 2023 compared to last year.

A father and daughter make lasting memories at America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark. (Picture provided by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions) A young guest makes memories while gliding down the waterslide during a visit to Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. (Picture provided by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions) A family enjoys a game at Tom Foolerys Adventure Park at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. (Picture provided by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions) A family savors their time together while visiting the dining options at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. (Picture provided by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions)

During summer, when the kids are out of school and the weather heats up, families are eager to make the most of their time together. In fact, two of the top motivators for taking family vacations include making memories (77%) and having fun (74%).

Additionally, over half of families (59%) are looking for a travel destination that has everything under one roof. At Kalahari Resorts, guests can simply park and stay; they never have to leave the resort to experience an array of activities. Kalahari offers a wide range of activities, including world-class dining, thrilling adventure parks, game rooms and more, ensuring that families of all ages will have something to enjoy. In fact, Kalahari Resorts was recently named Best Indoor Waterparks in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice awards.

Summer road trips are a beloved American tradition, and, if you prefer road trips, you're not alone. Nearly three-quarters of families prioritize choosing a travel destination that's within driving distance. Kalahari Resorts has convenient locations in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., Sandusky, Ohio, Pocono Manor, Penn., and Round Rock, Texas, making the resorts easily accessible from dozens of major metropolitan areas. In just a short car ride, families can escape to a whole new world of excitement and relaxation.

Additionally, the study revealed that over half of families crave culinary experiences while traveling. Kalahari Resorts provides world-class dining at all four of its locations. Whether you're in the mood for modern Mexican cuisine, unique burgers with handcrafted milkshakes, premium cuts of meat or sushi, Kalahari offers a diverse range of options to satisfy every guest's palate.

Tim Arnold, Vice President of Operations at Kalahari Resorts, shared, "Whether it's a toddler riding their first waterslide or an annual family summer road trip vacation to enjoy both our indoor and outdoor waterparks, Kalahari is dedicated to creating family memories." Arnold continued, "Kalahari Resorts is committed to providing beyond-expectations experiences for every family that walks through our doors."

