Recent Success Lands Garland Technology on Inc. 5000's Most Successful Companies in America

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology, a leading provider of network test access point (TAP) and packet broker solutions, was positioned at 1,568 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of most successful companies in America. This honor focuses on the past three years of growth with an unprecedented 264% revenue growth.

"We have been at the forefront of meeting the swift increase in demand for 100% network visibility and security," says Chris Bihary, CEO and Co-Founder of Garland Technology. "Our tremendous growth was due to our strategic, laser focus on product innovation and customer solution."

With a 20% growth in Garland Technology's global footprint, the company has increasingly reinforced their international relationships with technology partners, channel partners, and dedicated in-region employees. Garland Technology fortified a product roadmap that delivers solutions across multiple network landscapes with the 2019 release of the PacketMAX™: 100G 64 port Advanced Aggregator, the PacketMAX™: 10G Advanced Features, and most recently the EdgeLens® Inline Security Packet Broker, continuing to create physical connections from security and monitoring tools to live data.

To qualify for the 2019 Inc. 5000, companies are ranked according to a percentage of revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. The list criteria include companies that must be founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015, and be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2018. The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million.

"We are honored to be named in the list of fastest-growing companies, which is a testament to the increasing importance of network visibility and security," added Erica Tank, President of Garland Technology. "By providing companies with Network TAP and Packet Broker solutions, we are able to enable security and monitoring tools with the live network data that is needed to perform their job."

About Garland Technology

Garland Technology is an industry leader delivering network products and solutions for enterprise, service providers, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has developed the industry's most reliable test access points (TAPs) and network packet brokers (NPB), enabling data centers to address IT challenges and gain complete network visibility. For help identifying the right NPB solution for projects large and small, or to learn more about the inventor of the first bypass TAP, visit GarlandTechnology.com or @GarlandTech.

