Recent Survey Outlines How Organizations Can Win Back U.S. Office Workers and Drive Greater Productivity

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the modern workplace continues to evolve, it remains essential for forward-thinking employers that have strategically adapted to meet employee needs. According to the 2025 State of the Workplace Survey conducted by WORKTECH Academy for leading outsourcing and business transformation provider SPS, organizations that intentionally design hybrid work models are seeing measurable gains in productivity and engagement.

The study reveals that workplaces thrive in the new era of hybrid work by designing office spaces and policies that support real productivity while giving employees more choice, personalization, and flexibility. In fact, U.S. workers value the following aspects of the workplace experience:

Greater personalization and choice in work environments

Smart, technology enabled office layouts designed for hybrid work

Easy, on-demand access to meeting & collaboration spaces

At the same time, employees report ongoing frustrations with:

Distractions and noise that hinder focus

Rigid attendance requirements

Inefficiencies in locating colleagues or information

Limited access to meeting and collaboration spaces

Designing for Performance, Not Just Presence

The report underscores that hybrid work must be purposefully designed. Entry-level employees need structure and orientation, while senior leaders value in-person collaboration with peers. Clear, consistent hybrid policies are essential. In the U.S., rigid in-office mandates often backfire, clashing with a culture that values autonomy and choice.

"Thoughtful planning, modern technology, and role-specific flexibility are critical to keeping people engaged and productive," says Dan Moscatiello, CEO North America & Global Head of Enterprise Workplace Solutions at SPS. "Without an engaging workplace experience, and greater autonomy, organizations risk not only losing top talent but also compromising their competitive performance."

Driving employee retention and satisfaction

Effective workplace design plays a vital role in talent retention and employee satisfaction. 59% of U.S. employees would consider leaving due to inefficient or frustrating conditions. Globally, the legal sector shows the highest mobility risk (69%), followed closely by finance and technology (62% each), highlighting the importance of creating environments that support employee well-being and performance, no matter their role or level.

Executives seek seamless tech integration and frictionless collaboration. Meanwhile, early-career professionals prioritize flexibility and clear guidance. These varied expectations emphasize the need to elevate the workplace experience for a multi-generational workforce—moving beyond one-size-fits-all approaches to create environments that support everyone's success.

Ultimately, workplaces that support focus, collaboration, and flexibility are seeing higher productivity gains and enhanced engagement, resulting in increased loyalty and retention.

About the Study

The "Workplace Survey 2025" was conducted between 17 February and 10 March 2025 across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore. A total of 570 office-based employees were surveyed online and anonymously. Most participants work for organizations with more than 1,500 employees. The study was commissioned by SPS and carried out by WORKTECH Academy. Detailed results are available at: Future of the Workplace Executive Survey 2025 | SPS

About SPS

SPS is a leading, technology-driven company for business transformation. With our innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, we enable organisations to implement hybrid work programmes that boost productivity and flexibility. Our Technology Business Solutions combine cutting-edge technology, deep vertical process expertise, and a diverse global workforce to support clients in their digital transformation and help them tackle complex challenges efficiently. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in the banking, insurance, and healthcare sectors. SPS employs over 8,500 people and is recognised by its global client base with a world-class Net Promoter Score. We work with precision, connect people with the right information, and turn data into insights that drive better outcomes. www.spsglobal.com

About WORKTECH Academy

WORKTECH Academy is a leading global knowledge platform exploring the future of work and the workplace. It connects professionals from business, research, and design, offering the latest insights, case studies, and analysis across the areas of People, Place, Culture, Design, Technology, and Innovation. Founded in 2016, the platform combines digital content with international events and exclusive exchange formats.

SOURCE SPS North America Inc.